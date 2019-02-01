Pardee releases new phase of Strada neighborhood in Inspirada

Pardee Homes is releasing a new phase of homes Feb. 2, at its Strada neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community.

Pictured is the Plan Four model home at Pardee Homes’ Strada. A new phase release is scheduled for Feb. 2 in the new Inspirada neighborhood. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes is releasing a new phase of homes Saturday at its Strada neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community.

Strada features home designs based on the builder’s award-winning Farmhouse Millennial Home and interior designs by celebrity designer Bobby Berk.

Four floor plans, each offered in Farmhouse, Contemporary and Spanish elevations, range from 2,493 square feet to 3,223 square feet with prices starting from the mid-$400,000s.

Plan One at Strada measures 2,493 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, open great room and island kitchen, loft and two-car garage. An outdoor living area connects to the home at the front porch, and a courtyard connects at the dining and great room via optional glider or stacking patio doors.

Strada Plan Two measures 2,761 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage. The home includes a downstairs master bedroom and options for a junior master suite upstairs instead of the second and third bedrooms.

Plan Three at Strada measures 2,928 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, loft and two-car garage. An outdoor living area connects to the home at the entry and great room. The home also features a bedroom and full bath and separate tech space downstairs.

Strada Plan Four measures 3,223 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, courtyard and generous outdoor living space, a full bedroom and bath downstairs, large great room, dining area and kitchen with walk-in pantry.

To reach Strada from St. Rose Parkway, head south on Executive Airport Drive, which becomes Via Inspirada south of Volunteer Boulevard. Continue south on Via Inspirada, which becomes Bicentennial Parkway. Turn left on Via Firenze to reach Strada, which is off Via Firenze and Via Cartanda Avenue.

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern Sales event showcases move-in-ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s 13 neighborhoods valley-wide. The select homes also include special incentives such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit and the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

For more information on available homes and program details, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday.

