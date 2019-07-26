Pardee set to unveil Midnight Ridge in Henderson

Construction is underway on Midnight Ridge, a new Pardee Home community with a gated canyon location.

Pardee Homes’ Midnight Ridge is a collection of one- and two-story homes in a gated neighborhood set in a canyon surrounded by foothills and natural desert in Henderson. Shown is the Plan Three rendering. (Pardee Homes)

“Midnight Ridge is in a beautiful canyon setting surrounded by foothills and natural desert while just minutes from well-established residential, retail, schools and services,” Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews said.

Midnight Ridge, just off Green Valley Parkway, south of the 215 Beltway in Henderson, will offer spacious, flexible floor plans that range from 2,144 square feet to 3,081 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 3½ baths. The single- and two-story floor plans offer outdoor living options including decks and covered patios and two-car garages.

Prices are anticipated to start in the $500,000s.

For information on Midnight Ridge or to join the interest list, visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684.

Homes in the gated neighborhood feature four distinct architectural styles and will include energy-saving features and options through Pardee’s LivingSmart program.

Midnight Ridge Plan Two measures 2,549 square feet in a single-story design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and courtyard.

Plan Three measures 2,745 square feet with up to four bedrooms, three baths and courtyard.

Plan Four at Midnight Ridge offers four bedrooms and 3½ baths in 3,012 square feet, and Plan Five measures 3,081 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths. Both plans include an outdoor lounge and courtyard.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.