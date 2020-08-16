98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Pardee showcases celebrity designer Bobby Berk

Provided Content
August 16, 2020 - 10:13 am
 

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk, winner of the PCBC Gold Nugget award for Best Interior Merchandising for Pardee Homes’ Sandalwood Plan Two in Summerlin, also put his well-known signature on Sandalwood’s Plan One and Three in the master-planned community.

“Pardee is proud to partner with Bobby, an internationally known designer with a unique approach to modern design by creating hip, minimalist urban luxury with midcentury modern flair,” said Pardee Nevada President Klif Andrews.

Sandalwood Plan Two’s award-winning interior design was inspired by its Red Rock Canyon foothills setting and the home’s monumental sense of arrival.

The “organic contemporary” interior style utilizes natural materials in a neutral, textural and graphic palette, producing an interplay between nature and design. Locally sourced reclaimed wood gives the Plan Two a sense of history and charm, while the furniture is modern, yet casual, creating an effortlessly cool atmosphere.

The midcentury elevation of Sandalwood Plan One provided the direction for Berk to create a contemporary interpretation of the iconic design. The great room features a floated seating arrangement, defined by a large sculptural chandelier and black area rug. Several pieces from Berk’s own furniture line add his signature to the space.

For Sandalwood’s Plan Three, Berk employs a minimalist and modern approach to Art Deco styling to create refined and elegant glamour. Neo-Parisian forms and fabrics juxtapose with chiseled stone tile and terrazzo. The great room highlights a pair of angular metal coffee tables and custom sofas that add a jolt of electric color.

Located minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the newest Pardee neighborhood in Summerlin embraces the surrounding desert in its modern design aesthetic.

Sandalwood showcases three striking architectural styles, including Prairie Highland, Desert Modern and Mid-Century Modern. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or contact a new homes specialist at 702-710-4812.

Bobby Berk is a lifestyle and design expert and entrepreneur who stars as a member of The Fab Five on the Emmy-winning Netflix show “Queer Eye.” After decades of experience in the creative, design and retail spaces, Bobby went on to launch his full-service bespoke interior design practice for residential, commercial, and hospitality clientele in 2015. Since then, the Bobby Berk brand has grown to also include lifestyle website www.BobbyBerk.com and the Bobby Berk for A.R.T. Furniture Collection.

Sandalwood homes offer modern, open plans that range from 3,151 square feet to 4,454 square feet with three to five bedrooms and from 3½ to 5½ baths. All plans feature a three-car garage and include an abundance of indoor/outdoor living space to take advantage of the area’s exquisite scenery. Each home includes Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart eco-friendly technology to make connected living more convenient and energy efficient. Sandalwood homes are priced from approximately the mid-$700,000s.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

MOST READ
1
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
2
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
3
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
4
Las Vegas man was picture of health before he died from COVID-19
Las Vegas man was picture of health before he died from COVID-19
5
More than 223K mailed ballots returned undelivered in primary
More than 223K mailed ballots returned undelivered in primary
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mike Ballard
Las Vegas-based Ascent Multifamily one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies
Provided Content

Inc. magazine has announced that Las Vegas-based firm Ascent Multifamily is No. 374 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The firm was recognized for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,218 percent.

Downtown Las Vegas offers urban living with Stax Studios's 44 renovated units at 501 S. 10th St ...
Stax Studios offers studios in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Modern studio living is now available in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Stax Studios , near Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street, is offering fully renovated studio units for lease with the help of WestCorp Management Group. The property’s new look is perfect for residents seeking an urban lifestyle. Stax Studios is located at 501 South 10th St. and features more than 44 completely renovated units.

Summerlin’s popular trail system is about to get even better as part of a larger planned Clar ...
Summerlin trail system ro connect community to Red Rock Canyon
Provided Content

A hallmark of the Summerlin master-planned community is its 150-mile-long trail system, which connects to major amenities like parks and schools while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.

Phyllis Gurgevich
Vegas mortgage delinquencies nowhere near peak of Great Recession
By Phyllis Gurgevich Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

There’s no denying that thousands of Nevadans are having trouble paying their mortgage for obvious reasons. Still, I was glad to see the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s July 21 story headlined “ Southern Nevadans falling behind on mortgages amid pandemic ” included some of the more balanced statistics we’ve been tracking at the Nevada Bankers Association.

StoryBook Homes has opened Belle Ridge, a small community of 45 homes in the southwest Las Vega ...
StoryBook Homes offers flexible floor plans
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes is announcing the debut of its newest community, Belle Ridge, offering a limited 45 homesites in one the most desired areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

One of two actively selling age-qualified communities in Summerlin, Trilogy by Shea Homes offe ...
Summerlin age-qualified communities offer options
Provided Content

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes and simplify their lives, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers multiple options. The community currently offers two actively selling neighborhoods with a combined 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55 and older: Regency by Toll Brothers and Trilogy by Shea Homes. Both neighborhoods offer a complete lifestyle created by robust amenities, events and activities, but each offers a distinct difference. Homes at Regency are all detached single-family homes, while Trilogy offers all attached condominium homes.

Jeffrey Vilkin
Nevada construction industry still at work during pandemic
By Jeffrey Vilkin Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

When Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses on March 17, I had strong concerns about my health, my business outlook, the future of Nevada and our country. Was there going to be a future? And, what will that look like? My thought process spreads to every avenue in my life. I was seeing the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the U.S., impacting nearly every industry, and I knew the construction sector would not be immune from its effects.

Cadence homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the P ...
Cadence offers home that are ready for move-in
Provided Content

Moving into a new home can be a long, grueling process. Thankfully, with quick-move-in homes available at Cadence, you can spend less time waiting and more time decorating and enjoying your new space.