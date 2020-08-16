Pardee showcases celebrity designer Bobby Berk

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk, winner of the PCBC Gold Nugget award for Best Interior Merchandising for Pardee Homes’ Sandalwood Plan Two in Summerlin, also put his well-known signature on Sandalwood’s Plan One and Three in the master-planned community.

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk, winner of the PCBC Gold Nugget award for Best Interior Merchandising for Pardee Homes’ Sandalwood Plan Two in Summerlin, also put his well-known signature on Sandalwood’s Plan One and Three in the master-planned community.

“Pardee is proud to partner with Bobby, an internationally known designer with a unique approach to modern design by creating hip, minimalist urban luxury with midcentury modern flair,” said Pardee Nevada President Klif Andrews.

Sandalwood Plan Two’s award-winning interior design was inspired by its Red Rock Canyon foothills setting and the home’s monumental sense of arrival.

The “organic contemporary” interior style utilizes natural materials in a neutral, textural and graphic palette, producing an interplay between nature and design. Locally sourced reclaimed wood gives the Plan Two a sense of history and charm, while the furniture is modern, yet casual, creating an effortlessly cool atmosphere.

The midcentury elevation of Sandalwood Plan One provided the direction for Berk to create a contemporary interpretation of the iconic design. The great room features a floated seating arrangement, defined by a large sculptural chandelier and black area rug. Several pieces from Berk’s own furniture line add his signature to the space.

For Sandalwood’s Plan Three, Berk employs a minimalist and modern approach to Art Deco styling to create refined and elegant glamour. Neo-Parisian forms and fabrics juxtapose with chiseled stone tile and terrazzo. The great room highlights a pair of angular metal coffee tables and custom sofas that add a jolt of electric color.

Located minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the newest Pardee neighborhood in Summerlin embraces the surrounding desert in its modern design aesthetic.

Sandalwood showcases three striking architectural styles, including Prairie Highland, Desert Modern and Mid-Century Modern. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or contact a new homes specialist at 702-710-4812.

Bobby Berk is a lifestyle and design expert and entrepreneur who stars as a member of The Fab Five on the Emmy-winning Netflix show “Queer Eye.” After decades of experience in the creative, design and retail spaces, Bobby went on to launch his full-service bespoke interior design practice for residential, commercial, and hospitality clientele in 2015. Since then, the Bobby Berk brand has grown to also include lifestyle website www.BobbyBerk.com and the Bobby Berk for A.R.T. Furniture Collection.

Sandalwood homes offer modern, open plans that range from 3,151 square feet to 4,454 square feet with three to five bedrooms and from 3½ to 5½ baths. All plans feature a three-car garage and include an abundance of indoor/outdoor living space to take advantage of the area’s exquisite scenery. Each home includes Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart eco-friendly technology to make connected living more convenient and energy efficient. Sandalwood homes are priced from approximately the mid-$700,000s.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.