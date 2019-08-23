Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas offers modern, spacious, two-story home designs that range from 2,322 square feet to 3,180 square feet with prices that start from the high $300,000s.

The Cobalt neighborhood by Pardee Homes in Skye Canyon has a limited number of move-in-ready homes, including a Plan Two, shown here as the model home. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas offers modern, spacious, two-story home designs from 2,322 square feet to 3,180 square feet with prices that start in the high $300,000s.

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cobalt. Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information and pricing.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee’s Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.

A move-in-ready Cobalt Plan 1-C at homesite No. 112 measures 2,322 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. The home, priced from $418,650, has a den-office, upgraded cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliance package, Alumawood covered patio, paver driveway and Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Another move-in-ready Plan One is at homesite No. 98, priced from $426,445. The home measures 2,322 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, upgraded cabinets and flooring and Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Also at Cobalt, a move-in-ready Plan 2-A at homesite No. 16 measures 2,583 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage.

The home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliance package and upgraded interior paint. It is priced from $437,875 and includes a Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary rustic community center, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Cobalt from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive then left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue.

