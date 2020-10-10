Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon

Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

The Cobalt Plan One model home in Skye Canyon is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move-in during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event that offers special incentives on designer-decorated homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (Pardee Homes)

Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

“Buyers should act fast to take advantage of limited-time incentives on unique, designer-decorated and landscaped model homes and other move-in-ready homes in Pardee neighborhoods,” Pardee Division President Klif Andrews said. “Because of historically low interest rates, now is the time to find your dream home.”

All designer touches and furnishings are included in the Cobalt Plan One model. Special features include a home office — a popular feature for the growing number of family members who work or learn from home — and a spacious yard with an Alumawood Covered Patio just off the kitchen. With approximately 2,327 square feet of living space, the home offers three bedrooms, a den/office and 2½ baths. It is priced at approximately $591,379.

With the stunning model, three designer-enhanced Cobalt Plan One homes are available. On homesite No. 138, a modern two-story with master bath walk-in spa shower and covered patio is offered for approximately $459,188. Homesite No. 117 features a modern Spanish elevation and includes an upgraded beverage center. It is priced at approximately $450,062. Homesite No. 13 features Plan One, which has a spacious loft and designer flooring throughout, is priced from approximately $459,764.

A modern take on family living in Sky Canyon, Cobalt Plan One homes measure approximately 2,327 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths. The home opens to views that extend through the plans’ light-filled social spaces, highlighted by the expansive island kitchen and direct access to the rear yard. Upstairs, the master suite spans the entire rear elevation that features a vestibule, compartmentalized bath and generous walk-in closet.

Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event features several other move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley. For information about these immediately available homes and Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event, call 702-374-0434 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.