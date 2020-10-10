85°F
Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon

October 9, 2020 - 6:44 pm
 

Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

“Buyers should act fast to take advantage of limited-time incentives on unique, designer-decorated and landscaped model homes and other move-in-ready homes in Pardee neighborhoods,” Pardee Division President Klif Andrews said. “Because of historically low interest rates, now is the time to find your dream home.”

All designer touches and furnishings are included in the Cobalt Plan One model. Special features include a home office — a popular feature for the growing number of family members who work or learn from home — and a spacious yard with an Alumawood Covered Patio just off the kitchen. With approximately 2,327 square feet of living space, the home offers three bedrooms, a den/office and 2½ baths. It is priced at approximately $591,379.

With the stunning model, three designer-enhanced Cobalt Plan One homes are available. On homesite No. 138, a modern two-story with master bath walk-in spa shower and covered patio is offered for approximately $459,188. Homesite No. 117 features a modern Spanish elevation and includes an upgraded beverage center. It is priced at approximately $450,062. Homesite No. 13 features Plan One, which has a spacious loft and designer flooring throughout, is priced from approximately $459,764.

A modern take on family living in Sky Canyon, Cobalt Plan One homes measure approximately 2,327 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths. The home opens to views that extend through the plans’ light-filled social spaces, highlighted by the expansive island kitchen and direct access to the rear yard. Upstairs, the master suite spans the entire rear elevation that features a vestibule, compartmentalized bath and generous walk-in closet.

Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event features several other move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley. For information about these immediately available homes and Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event, call 702-374-0434 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

Jennifer Mount
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

The Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the Mesa village features a built-in ...
Summerlin homes offer multiuse garage spaces
The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.

Forté enters luxury homebuilding market
Las Vegas-based construction company, Forté Specialty Contractors, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, is pivoting from constructing entertainment, restaurant and retail buildings to supporting the booming luxury housing market.

Korey and Ele Nance moved from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, and found their home at Cadenc ...
Utah couple starts new chapter at Cadence
After sending off their youngest to college in 2019, Korey and Ele Nance made the long-awaited move from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, finding home at Cadence master plan in Henderson and never looking back.

Seven new model homes have opened in Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in Summerlin. Pictured here is ...
Mesa Ridge in Summerlin opens seven home models
Seven new model homes from two collections — Sky View and Peak — are now open at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Del Webb at North Ranch, an age-qualified community in North Las Vegas, offers homes starting f ...
Del Webb at North Ranch offers single-story homes
Del Webb, the nation’s leader of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, is showcasing its newest North Las Vegas community, Del Webb at North Ranch. The most affordable age-qualified community in Las Vegas with homes starting from the low $300,000s, Del Webb at North Ranch features spacious single-story homes, resort-style amenities and the signature active-adult lifestyle for which Del Webb communities are known.

Union Trails town homes in Henderson by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening event Sept. 26-2 ...
Beazer showcases Union Trail town homes in Henderson
Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family town homes at its popular Union Trails community in the foothills of Henderson Sept. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Affordably priced from the $250,000s, Union Trails offers spacious, low-maintenance, two- and three-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms, each built with the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the S ...
Shriners Hospitals returns to TPC Summerlin; no live fans this year
As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin. While spectators will not be allowed, all the action can be viewed on the Golf Channel daily from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 8-11.

The Plan Two model in Pardee’s gated Evolve town home community is fully furnished, landscape ...
Opportunity Knocks at Pardee’s Evolve town home community
Opportunity is knocking at the Pardee Homes Evolve town home community in southwest Las Vegas where three fully furnished model homes are available for immediate move-in. Other upgraded Evolve town homes are also offered during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event that ends Oct. 18.