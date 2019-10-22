61°F
Pardee showcases Corterra in Henderson

October 22, 2019 - 8:40 am
 

As part of Pardee Homes’ SmartBuy campaign, the Corterra neighborhood in Henderson is offering three move-in-ready homes, all with designer upgrades and special pricing.

The Corterra SmartBuy Plan One home on oversized homesite No.12 features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den/office, loft and 12-foot stacking glass door to your stucco covered patio.

Upgrades include white maple Baxter kitchen cabinets, ash grey quartz kitchen countertops, General Electric stainless steel appliances and buyer-selected flooring at Pardee’s Design Studio. Home Smart technologies, including Amazon White Glove Service, are also part of the package. With 2,652 square feet of living space, this two-story home with two-car garage is priced at approximately $501,378.

“For more than six decades, Pardee Homes has led the way with new designs and new communities. We’re leading the way once again by offering homebuyers the opportunity to purchase a move-in-ready upgraded dream home at special pricing throughout our 13 Southern Nevada neighborhoods,” said Division President Klif Andrews.

Pardee’s SmartBuy move-in-ready homes are available through mid-November. Smart buyers can check out SmartBuy Savings by visiting pardeesmart.com.

Corterra also is featuring two additional move-in-ready homes.

Located on a cul-de-sac homesite, the move-in-ready Corterra Plan Three at homesite No. 10 features approximately 3,309 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, upgraded junior master suite and three-car garage. Priced at $579,643, this two-story home, currently under construction, includes a loft, den/office, Morning Frost quartz kitchen counters and upgraded maple cabinets.

The move-in-ready Plan 1-A at oversized homesite No. 8 is priced at approximately $514,941.

Featuring approximately 2,652 square feet of living space, the two-story home includes four bedrooms, three baths, master bath spa shower, two-car garage, designer flooring throughout, stacking glass door to backyard and Home Smart technologies including Amazon White Glove Service. Upgrades include kitchen appliance package, white quartz countertops, charcoal kitchen cabinets and full backsplash.

Pardee’s Corterra neighborhood near Horizon Ridge Parkway, east of Valle Verde Drive, features contemporary, two-story designs in Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary and Nevada Living architectural styles, priced from the high $400,000s.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-710-4457 for additional information and pricing. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee’s Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2-6 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years.

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

