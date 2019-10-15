59°F
Pardee showcases Evolve town homes

October 15, 2019 - 8:52 am
 

Jump in and join the fun relaxing beside the stunning new resident-exclusive pool at Evolve, Pardee Homes’ new gated town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

It’s easier than ever to own a new Pardee home. From now until mid-November, Pardee Homes is offering a limited number of SmartBuy move-in-ready homes featuring designer upgrades and special pricing. Visit PardeeSmart.com to find SmartBuy Savings on homes ready for you and your family throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

“In addition to a resort-inspired community swimming pool, Evolve amenities include a dog park for residents’ pets only,” Pardee Regional President Klif Andrews said. “Blending modern flair with maximized spaces, the tech-savvy Evolve lifestyle offers Pardee’s exclusive HomeSmart features and Amazon White Glove Service.”

The featured move-in-ready SmartBuy Evolve town home is a two-story Plan One measuring 1,599 square feet with two bedrooms, loft, private back patio, 2½ baths and two-car garage. Designer upgrades include gray quartz countertops, white kitchen cabinets, General Electric stainless steel appliances, full-height backsplash and touch-screen deadbolt. The town home, under construction, is priced at $304,025.

With four innovative open floor plans, Evolve’s architecturally modern town homes feature flexible spaces and large windows for plenty of natural light. The energy- and space-efficient two-story homes offer two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, private back patios, two-car garages and 1,599 square feet to 1,923 square feet of living space. Prices start from $299,990.

Located one block east of Fort Apache Road on Patrick Lane just west of the 215 Beltway, Evolve’s southwest Las Vegas location is near established medical, schools, parks and services, plus new retail, entertainment and dining on the horizon.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years It is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

