Pardee showcases homes in northern valley

Indigo by Pardee Home is a collection of modern two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,642 square and start in price from the low $300,000s.

Shown are the Plan Two model at Pardee Homes’ Indigo in North Las Vegas, just off the 215 Beltway at Revere Street and Dorrell Lane. (Pardee Homes)

Indigo by Pardee Home is a collection of modern two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,642 square feet and start in price from the low $300,000s.

Indigo is in the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley just off Revere Street and south of the newly opened on/off ramp at Revere Street on the 215/Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Exit Revere Street South, turn left on Dorrell Lane and follow the sign to the New Home Gallery and model homes.

A limited number of homes at Indigo is available for August and September completion. Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237 for additional information and pricing.

Indigo Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. An optional loft is offered instead of the third bedroom and an optional courtyard, patio and gate is available at the front entrance.

Indigo Plan Two measures 2,414 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, lounge off the entry and two-car garage. An optional fourth bedroom is offered instead of the lounge and a loft option is available in lieu of the third bedroom.

Indigo Plan Three measures 2,642 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage. Options include a fifth bedroom in lieu of the loft and lounge instead of the fourth bedroom.

Indigo Plan Four, which is not modeled, measures 1,799 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage.

Elevations include Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary and Nevada Living. Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart program includes energy-saving features and options.

For information about Pardee Home neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area, call 702-930-8237 or visit pardeehomes.com. You can also follow Pardee on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.