Pardee showcases luxury Axis home models in Henderson

Pardee Homes is offering the ultimate in elevated living with the sale of two stunning model homes — Frame and Sky X — in the upscale Axis neighborhood on a terraced hillside in Henderson. Both include swimming pools and spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley.

Pardee Homes is offering two Axis model homes for sale.

“When we acquired the land where Axis is situated, we challenged ourselves and our team at Bassenian Lagoni Architects in Newport Beach, California, to design an ultra-luxury community showcasing ‘next level’ modern architecture,” Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews said. ”The results have exceeded all expectations.”

Interior Design maven Yolanda Landrum of Yolanda Landrum Interior Design of El Segundo, California, put her mark on both the Frame and Sky X model homes at Axis. Landrum’s award-winning work has been a staple for Pardee Homes in Nevada and Southern California for more than two decades.

“Creating contemporary environments while still allowing for comfort and luxury in grand settings was my main focus in merchandising these amazing Axis model homes,” Landrum said.

Homebuyers will have the option of purchasing the designer’s hand-selected furnishings.

Frame at Axis measures approximately 3,467 square feet in an expansive single-story design with dramatic 14-foot walls at the entry that reveal views to the backyard and beyond, framed by 16 feet of horizontal glass panels that can disappear into a wall pocket, creating an indoor-outdoor vista. The entry is centered, allowing for entertaining on one side and family living on the other. A home theater with bar and refreshment area is included with the three bedrooms and 3½ baths. The Frame model is priced at approximately $1,724,750.

Angles and edges converge in the majestic Axis Sky X, a modern two-story design with three distinct living areas in approximately 3,761 square feet that lives even larger because of innovative indoor-outdoor orientation.

A sheltered entry with two-story volume is expansive yet grounded with the same stone carried through from the exterior. Sky X wraps around a center courtyard with each living area having direct outdoor access for the ultimate Southern Nevada indoor-outdoor lifestyle. With three bedrooms, 4½ baths, bonus room and pool lounge, the Sky X model home is priced at approximately $1,724,866.

With the model home sales, there are a few opportunities remaining to select a homesite and build an Axis home. Tours are available by appointment. Call Pardee Homes home advisers Shannon Marler or Paris Bieber at 702-660-6805.

Axis is at 2239 Sky Pointe Ridge Drive, off Green Valley Parkway, south of Carnegie Street in Henderson.

