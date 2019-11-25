52°F
Pardee showcases luxury Axis home models in Henderson

November 25, 2019 - 8:56 am
 

Pardee Homes is offering the ultimate in elevated living with the sale of two stunning model homes — Frame and Sky X — in the upscale Axis neighborhood on a terraced hillside in Henderson. Both include swimming pools and spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley.

“When we acquired the land where Axis is situated, we challenged ourselves and our team at Bassenian Lagoni Architects in Newport Beach, California, to design an ultra-luxury community showcasing ‘next level’ modern architecture,” Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews said. ”The results have exceeded all expectations.”

Interior Design maven Yolanda Landrum of Yolanda Landrum Interior Design of El Segundo, California, put her mark on both the Frame and Sky X model homes at Axis. Landrum’s award-winning work has been a staple for Pardee Homes in Nevada and Southern California for more than two decades.

“Creating contemporary environments while still allowing for comfort and luxury in grand settings was my main focus in merchandising these amazing Axis model homes,” Landrum said.

Homebuyers will have the option of purchasing the designer’s hand-selected furnishings.

Frame at Axis measures approximately 3,467 square feet in an expansive single-story design with dramatic 14-foot walls at the entry that reveal views to the backyard and beyond, framed by 16 feet of horizontal glass panels that can disappear into a wall pocket, creating an indoor-outdoor vista. The entry is centered, allowing for entertaining on one side and family living on the other. A home theater with bar and refreshment area is included with the three bedrooms and 3½ baths. The Frame model is priced at approximately $1,724,750.

Angles and edges converge in the majestic Axis Sky X, a modern two-story design with three distinct living areas in approximately 3,761 square feet that lives even larger because of innovative indoor-outdoor orientation.

A sheltered entry with two-story volume is expansive yet grounded with the same stone carried through from the exterior. Sky X wraps around a center courtyard with each living area having direct outdoor access for the ultimate Southern Nevada indoor-outdoor lifestyle. With three bedrooms, 4½ baths, bonus room and pool lounge, the Sky X model home is priced at approximately $1,724,866.

With the model home sales, there are a few opportunities remaining to select a homesite and build an Axis home. Tours are available by appointment. Call Pardee Homes home advisers Shannon Marler or Paris Bieber at 702-660-6805.

Axis is at 2239 Sky Pointe Ridge Drive, off Green Valley Parkway, south of Carnegie Street in Henderson.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices, and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

As part of its new promotion, “A New Home for the Holiday," Summit Homes offers four residen ...
Summit offers a new home for the holidays
Summit Homes of Nevada gleefully presents its new promotion called “A New Home for the Holidays.” It offers four unique residences in three of the builder’s different boutique Las Vegas communities: Bermuda Ridge, Centennial Crossing and Riley Circle.

The Griffin town home offers dual master suites. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)
Beazer town homes start at $156,990
Beazer Homes is showcasing a beautiful collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community. Cliffs at Dover provides a unique combination of well-appointed features, resort-style amenities and affordability.

Leashed, four-legged friends are encouraged to enjoy the fenced-off Doggie Zone, hosted by Cade ...
Cadence to host-five year anniversary Dec. 14
It has been five years since Cadence, Henderson’s newest master-planned community, turned on the lights with its “Lights On” event. Cadence is now home to more than 1,650 families, offers a choice of three schools and welcomed the Cadence Animal Hospital to the community.

Janice and Gerald Pellar, avid Vegas Golden Knights fans and Baton Rouge natives, are loving li ...
Golden Knights fans skate through retirement at One Las Vegas
Baton Rouge natives and avid Vegas Golden Knights fans, Gerald and Janice Pellar, were no strangers to Las Vegas when they began exploring possible cities for their high-energy and fun-filled retirement lifestyle. Frequent visitors to the city since 1975, the couple knew Las Vegas offered everything they wanted. Once the decision was made, all they had to do was find a home that fit their lifestyle.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its collection of new single- and two-story homes in Burson, a maste ...
Beazer builds master plan in Pahrump
Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump, 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Valley.

Margi Grein, Nevada State Contractors Board
Homeowners are protected when they hire a licensed contractor
There are many decisions involved when preparing to start a construction-related project on your home; the most important is determining who will perform the work. With several options available, it can be challenging to know which contractor is best to oversee your needs.

Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre is the newest major community parks to open in Summerlin. (Su ...
Summerlin opens community park
A new major park was completed in Summerlin, adding to the community’s already impressive list of more than 250 parks of all sizes and types. Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre brings the total number of major community parks in the community to 27.

 
Las Vegas parklike property has private well
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The exterior showcases astounding beauty and diversity of plant species including magnolia trees, fig-trees, roses, Iris, apricot and guava trees, flowering vines, Birds of paradise and other citrus trees. Mature pink flowering oleander trees surround the perimeter of the property.

 
Ring in 2020 in a 14th-floor Juhl penthouse
Celebrate the dawn of a new decade from your new penthouse home on the 14th floor of the iconic Juhl condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, spanning an entire city block.