Pardee showcases Pivot in Green Valley

Pardee Homes’ Pivot, at the corner of South Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street is in a well-established area of Henderson. It has a limited number of move-in-ready and under-construction homes available for sale.

A move-in-ready Modern Farmhouse Pivot Plan 1-B at homesite No. 38 offers three bedrooms and three baths in 2,092 square feet. (Pardee Homes)

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pivot features five floor plans from 2,092 square feet to 2,706 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths. Distinctive architectural styles include Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary and Contemporary Spanish. Prices start in the low $400,000s at the gated neighborhood, which includes a dog park and expansive greenbelt area.

A Modern Farmhouse Plan 1-B at corner homesite No. 38 is priced from $458,300 and measures 2,092 square feet with three bedrooms and three baths.

Features include upgraded white quartz kitchen countertops and island showcase, upgraded white kitchen cabinets and a farmhouse sink.

A move-in-ready Pivot Plan 3-A at homesite No. 49 measures 2,376 square feet with five bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, designer-selected flooring and General Electric stainless steel appliances in a Contemporary Spanish elevation. The home is priced from $454,538.

Pardee Homes has six Henderson neighborhoods, including Pivot and Strada at Pivot. The builder’s Axis features an elevated, terraced location off South Green Valley Parkway, and the newly opened Corterra is at Horizon Ridge Parkway just east of Valle Verde. The master-planned Inspirada community is home to Pardee’s Strada and Linea neighborhoods.

To reach Pivot from the 215 Beltway in Henderson, exit at Green Valley Parkway and travel south past Horizon Ridge Parkway. Turn right on Carnegie Street, and the gated neighborhood entrance is ahead on the left.

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern sales event, now underway, showcases move-in-ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s 13 neighborhoods valleywide. These select homes also include special incentives, such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit and the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Pardee Homes, established in 1921, was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and has earned scores of design honors including, most recently, 2018 Nationals Silver awards and 2017 Nationals Gold awards by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. The company was also awarded a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award.

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.