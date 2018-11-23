Pardee showcases Terra Luna in Summerlin

Terra Luna by Pardee Homes features a serene location in The Cliffs village in South Summerlin, and a limited number of move-in-ready and under-construction homes at Terra Luna are included in the builder’s Hurry Home sales event through Dec. 16.

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event includes select plans at Terra Luna in the Cliffs Village in Summerlin. Shown is the single-story Terra Luna Plan One model home.

For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday.

Terra Luna is south of West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive near Shelley Berkley Elementary School and features four modern floor plans that range in size from 2,463 square feet to 3,265 square feet.

One- and two-story designs at the gated community reveal midcentury modern elevations, including Nevada Modern, Fold and Pitch, per plan. Homes are priced approximately from the mid-$500,000s.

A move-in-ready, single-story Plan One at Terra Luna homesite No. 53 features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den and two-car garage in 2,463 square feet with upgraded quartz countertops, cherry kitchen cabinets, upgraded flooring, wine bar, master bath spa shower and stacking doors at the patio. It is priced from $615,986.

A move-in-ready Terra Luna Plan Two at homesite No. 52 reveals a spacious three-bedroom, 2½ bath home with loft and designer-appointed features, including upgraded quartz countertops, maple, white kitchen cabinets, floating staircase and wine bar.

The home measures 2,985 square feet with a three-car tandem garage and is priced from $689,915.

Also, at Terra Luna, a move-in-ready Plan Three at homesite No. 50 measures 3,144 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den and three-car tandem garage. The home has upgraded quartz countertops, maple espresso kitchen cabinets, upgraded flooring and wine bar and is prewired for home network surround sound. It is priced from $666,395.

To reach Terra Luna from the 215 Beltway west, exit Durango/Sunset Road. Stay on the access road and then turn left onto Sunset. Travel west on Sunset approximately two miles, turning left on South Hualapai Way. Follow Hualapai as it curves east and turns into Maule Avenue. Take the first right onto Trail Ridge Drive at the roundabout. Turn left on Copper Edge Road, then right on Silver Spar Road and right on Galaxy Dune Avenue to the New Home Gallery.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley.

The community offers more amenities than any other in Southern Nevada, including nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, which features fashion, dining and entertainment.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and has earned scores of design honors, including most recently 2018 Nationals Silver awards and 2017 Nationals Gold awards by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. It was awarded a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award.

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.