Pardee to build town homes in southwest

An interest list is now open for Evolve by Pardee Homes, a new town home community that is anticipated to open in May. Shown in this artist’s rendering, from left is Evolve Plan Two, Plan One and Plan Three. (Pardee Homes)

In southwest Las Vegas, just west of the 215 Beltway off Patrick Lane, Pardee Homes is developing Evolve, a new town home community that is anticipated to start in price approximately from the high $290,000s.

“We’re excited to offer these energy-efficient, tech-savvy town homes in an area of southwest Las Vegas that truly continues to evolve with new retail, entertainment and dining on the horizon in addition to established medical, schools, parks and services nearby,” said Pardee Homes’ Division President Klif Andrews.

Evolve Plan One measures 1,599 square feet with two bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft or optional third bedroom and two-car garage while Plan Three measures 1,923 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft and two-car garage.

The Plan Two and 2-X at Evolve each offer three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage in 1,768 square feet for Plan Two, and approximately 1,704 square feet for Plan 2-X.

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern Sales event showcases move-in ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s Southern Nevada neighborhoods. These select homes also include special incentives such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit, as well as the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Grou, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.