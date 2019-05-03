Pardee to debut Evolve town homes

Pardee Homes’ new Evolve town home community will celebrate its grand opening today and tomorrow (Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5) with events planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Pictured is the Evolve model complex, from left is Plan Two, Plan One and Plan Three. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes will celebrate the grand opening of Evolve town homes in southwest Las Vegas today and Sunday.

May The Fourth Be With You is the theme for the Star Wars-inspired activities and treats as well as complimentary refreshments from Popcorn Girl, plus Corn Dog Co. and Kona Ice food trucks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo is the theme for May 5 with Tacofest and Kona Ice food trucks on-site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and complementary pet pictures in Evolve’s resident-exclusive dog park from 10 a.m. to noon.

The gated Evolve is one block east of Fort Apache Road on Patrick Lane and is west of the 215 Beltway. Four plans, each with a private back patio, are featured with prices starting from $299,990. Neighborhood amenities include a dog park and swimming pool for residents and their guests.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for more information.

The energy- and space-efficient Evolve town homes also are tech-savvy and include Pardee’s exclusive HomeSmart features and Amazon White Glove Service.

Evolve Plan One measures 1,599 square feet with two bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft or optional third bedroom and two-car garage while Plan Three measures 1,923 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft and two-car garage.

The Plan Two and 2-X at Evolve each offer three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage in 1,768 square feet for Plan Two and approximately 1,704 square feet for Plan 2-X.

Evolve’s southwest Las Vegas location is near established medical, schools, parks and services, plus new retail, entertainment and dining that’s on the horizon.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices, and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years, For more information, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.