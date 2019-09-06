Pardee to debut new modern floor plan in Summerlin

Pardee Homes has introduced a new floor plan at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, where the collection of six modern floor plans are priced from approximately the high $600,000s.

Pardee Homes is introducing the new Plan Six at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in Summerlin. (Pardee Homes)

Located at the southernmost part of Summerlin near Hualapai Way and West Sunset Road, Nova Ridge homes offer up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths. Special features include courtyards and back patios that create abundant indoor/outdoor living spaces to take advantage of the area’s natural beauty and city views on select homesites.

The new Plan Six at Nova Ridge measures 3,845 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. The two-story home features a second-floor bonus room, as well as an optional first-floor GenSmart Suite instead of a fourth bedroom and den; spacious kitchen and great room, large master suite, courtyard and four covered patios/decks. Nova Ridge Plan Six is priced from the high $700,000s.

“With a clean, crisp, contemporary design and modern finishes, Plan Six is bound to be another popular plan in our exclusive Nova Ridge collection,” said Pardee’s Southern Nevada Division President Klif Andrews.

Pardee’s Nova Ridge has earned industry recognition for its innovative midcentury and desert contemporary designs. Plan Two received local and national awards for design and architecture, as well as for best single-family detached home in its size and price category.

To reach Nova Ridge from the 215 Beltway West, exit Durango/Sunset. Stay on the access road and then turn left onto Sunset Road. Travel on Sunset about 2 miles, and turn left on S. Hualapai Way where Sunset ends and follow the signs.

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley. The community amenities include nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining and entertainment.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.