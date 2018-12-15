Pardee to hold final Hurry Home event this weekend

It’s the final weekend for Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event, featuring special incentives on move-in-ready homes and under-construction homes in North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Henderson. The event concludes on Dec. 16.

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event includes an available Plan One at Indigo. Pictured here is the model home's kitchen and dining room. (Pardee Homes)

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Featuring appointed homes by Pardee’s Design Studio, the Hurry Home sales event includes a move-in-ready Indigo Plan Two at cul-de-sac homesite No. 138. It measures 2,414 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, lounge, quartz kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets and flooring. It is priced from $367,295.

Also, available is a move-in-ready Indigo Plan One at homesite No. 141. The home measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, quartz kitchen countertops and upgraded flooring and cabinets. It is priced from $338,863.

To reach Indigo, take the Beltway to Revere Street. Exit Revere Street South, turn left on Dorrell Lane and follow the sign to the New Home Gallery and model homes.

Across Revere Street west of Indigo is the new Villages at Tule Springs planned community, home to Larimar and Blackstone by Pardee Homes.

At Larimar, the Hurry Home sales event includes a move-in-ready Plan 3-CR at homesite No. 93. It measures 3,119 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, two-car tandem garage, den/office, bonus room, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, plus top-load washer and dryer package and upgraded paver driveway. The home is priced from $455,013.

At Blackstone, a move-in-ready Plan 4-A at homesite No. 8 measures 3,892 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, tandem three-car garage, large bonus room area, junior master suite on the first floor, upgraded island kitchen, including appliances and buyer’s selection of flooring. This Hurry Home property is priced from $521,956.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and has earned scores of design honors.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.