Pardee to hold grand opening for Linea

A Jan. 27 grand opening is planned for Pardee Homes' Linea in Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson.

According to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews, qualified buyers do not have to wait until the grand opening to tour the model homes. Visit www.pardeehomes.com to join the interest list or call 702-604-3332 to schedule an private appointment starting on Jan. 20.

According to Andrews, Pardee Homes is offering a special, limited-time Linea grand opening incentive that includes a washer, dryer and refrigerator for buyers in the first phase.

Linea features four modern two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 to 2,711 square feet. Stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from approximately $335,000s.

Linea Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with two bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft or optional third bedroom and two-car garage.

Linea Plan Two measures 2,388 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, great room, lounge and two-car garage. Options include four bedroom instead of the lounge and loft in lieu of a third bedroom.

Linea Plan Three measures 2,430 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, lounge, great room and two-car garage.

Plan Four at Linea measures 2,711 square feet with up to five bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage.

Sales in Inspirada in 2017 earned the Henderson master-planned community a No. 8 ranking among master-planned communities nationwide based on new home sales, according to RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

“Pardee Homes has a large presence in Inspirada, and we’re excited to add Linea to our collection,” Andrews said. “We’re proud to be a part of the vibrant Inspirada community that is home to walking trails and four city of Henderson parks with swimming pools, splash pads, sports fields, sports courts and playground areas.”

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.