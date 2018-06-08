Pardee to offer homes from high $300,000s at Larimar, Blackstone

Larimar and Blackstone, two new Pardee Homes neighborhoods in The Villages at Tule Springs, offer seven model homes in one location and new homes priced from approximately from $375,000.

Both neighborhoods will debut Saturday, June 16, with grand opening activities and refreshments planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. To join an interest list or obtain additional information, visit www.pardeehomes.com or contact a new homes specialist at 702-930-8237.

Larimar features three two-story floor plans ranging approximately from 2,619 to 3,119 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

Larimar Plan One measures approximately 2,619 square feet with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, den, loft and two-bay garage. An optional fourth bedroom is available in lieu of the den.

Plan Two at Larimar measures approximately 2,864 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, great room, bonus room and three-bay garage. An optional fifth bedroom is available in lieu of the bonus room.

Larimar Plan Three measures approximately 3,119 square feet with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, great room, bonus room, den and two-bay tandem garage. An optional GenSmart Suite is offered as well as an optional fifth bedroom in lieu of the bonus room.

Blackstone features four spacious floor plans, including the single-story Plan One that measures approximately 2,571 square feet with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room, den and two-bay garage. An optional fourth bedroom is available in lieu of the den.

Blackstone Plan Two measures approximately 3,197 square feet with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, great room, den, loft and two-bay garage. A junior master suite is available in lieu of bedroom four and an optional fifth bedroom in lieu of the den.

Plan Three at Blackstone measures approximately 3,481 square feet with four bedrooms including downstairs master, 3.5 baths, great room, bonus room, lounge and three-bay tandem garage. A second master suite is available in lieu of the bonus room and an optional fifth bedroom in lieu of the lounge.

Blackstone Plan Four has five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, den, great room, bonus room and three-bay tandem garage in approximately 3,892 square feet. A junior master bedroom downstairs is optional.

“Pardee has built thousands of homes in our Eldorado master-planned community over the past three decades,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “With new home construction in Eldorado concluding, we’re transitioning just north of Eldorado to The Villages at Tule Springs and introducing innovative, new designs at Larimar and Blackstone.”

Village Three of The Villages at Tule Springs is anticipated to include more than 1,000 homes, a 35-acre regional park to be built in phases and a city of North Las Vegas police station. The site is north of Deer Springs Way and south of the 215 Beltway at the new Revere Street on/off ramp.

Stylish exteriors at Larimar and Blackstone include desert contemporary, modern Spanish and Nevada modern elevations. Energy-saving features and options are offered through Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart program.

Nearby amenities include Nature Discovery Park, Aliante Library, Seastrand Community Park as well as established retail and schools at all levels. Access to the 215 Beltway is also conveniently located.

Visit www.pardeehomes.com or contact a new homes specialist at 702-930-8237 to join an interest list or obtain additional information. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.