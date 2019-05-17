Pardee to open Cirrus neighborhood

A VIP pre-sales event is now underway at Pardee Homes’ new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas off Jones Boulevard south of Cactus Avenue.

Sales are now underway at Cirrus by Pardee Homes in southwest Las Vegas off Cactus Avenue and Jones Boulevard. Shown is an artist’s rendering of Cirrus Plan Two in the Nevada elevation. (Pardee Homes)

According to Pardee Homes’ Division President Klif Andrews, the Cirrus pre-sales event includes a limited offering of cul-de-sac homes.

“Cirrus is our first neighborhood in this expanding area of southwest Las Vegas and we are excited to offer these homes for sale in advance of our official grand opening later this summer,” Andrews said.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for more information or to join the Cirrus interest list.

The modern, two-story plans at Cirrus include two new plans and two that are updates from the builder’s Linea neighborhood in Inspirada. Homes range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet and offer stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start approximately from high $350,000s.

Cirrus Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ bath and two-car garage. An optional loft is available instead of the third bedroom.

Plan Two measures 2,340 square feet with up to four bedrooms, three baths, lounge, dining room, game room and two-car garage.

Cirrus Plan Three measures 2,424 square feet with up to four bedrooms, three baths and two-car garage while Plan Four measures 2,666 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths and two-car garage.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes' Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.