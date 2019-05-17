75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Pardee to open Cirrus neighborhood

Sponsored Content
May 17, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

A VIP pre-sales event is now underway at Pardee Homes’ new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas off Jones Boulevard south of Cactus Avenue.

According to Pardee Homes’ Division President Klif Andrews, the Cirrus pre-sales event includes a limited offering of cul-de-sac homes.

“Cirrus is our first neighborhood in this expanding area of southwest Las Vegas and we are excited to offer these homes for sale in advance of our official grand opening later this summer,” Andrews said.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for more information or to join the Cirrus interest list.

The modern, two-story plans at Cirrus include two new plans and two that are updates from the builder’s Linea neighborhood in Inspirada. Homes range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet and offer stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start approximately from high $350,000s.

Cirrus Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ bath and two-car garage. An optional loft is available instead of the third bedroom.

Plan Two measures 2,340 square feet with up to four bedrooms, three baths, lounge, dining room, game room and two-car garage.

Cirrus Plan Three measures 2,424 square feet with up to four bedrooms, three baths and two-car garage while Plan Four measures 2,666 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths and two-car garage.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday. Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visitPardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Callye Tsapatoris purchased a two-bedroom residence at One Las Vegas last year and now enjoys a ...
Navy veteran purchases home One Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

Tsapatoris has found her new dream home at One Las Vegas, a twin, 20-story condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Trilogy by Shea Homes recently opened its new clubhouse for the exclusive use of residents. (Su ...
Summerlin offers active-adult communities
Sponsored Content

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the 55-plus housing market is showing continued growth as baby boomers age, with a projected 66 million Americans expected to be over the age of 65 by 2025.

Memorial Day Extravaganza is planned to be held at Trilogy in Summerlin May 24-25. (Trilogy in ...
Trilogy to hold Memorial Day sales event May 24-27
Sponsored Content

Trilogy in Summerlin is a Las Vegas 55-plus community. This resort lifestyle community has it all: beautiful homes, an amazing Resort Club and an enviable lifestyle.

Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s newest luxury apartment community, is leasing 267 luxury reside ...
Tanager clubhouse opens in Downtown Summerlin
Sponsored Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, which includes the 400-acre urban core of Downtown Summerlin, announces the opening of the leasing office and clubhouse for Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s newest luxury apartment community, along with the commencement of pre-leasing for Tanager’s 267 luxury residences. The first residents are expected to start moving in this summer.

The twin-tower high-rise, One Las Vegas, on the south Strip offers a 19th-floor 2,857-square-fo ...
Ranch house in the sky perched on south Strip
Sponsored Content

Calling all Raiders fans, aspiring chefs, entertainment lovers, empty nesters and local Las Vegans looking to right-size your life: One Las Vegas has just the answer. This gorgeous twin-tower high-rise on the south Strip not only boasts a Las Vegas Boulevard address, it offers a 19th floor masterpiece — residence No. 1922 — a 2,857-square-foot “ranch house in the sky” that checks off all the boxes for your new luxury home.

Trip, right, and his baby sister, Charlotte, found a perfect spot in the Evolve Plan Three play ...
Pardee opens town homes in southwest valley
Sponsored Content

Evolve’s four plans range from 1,599 square feet to 1,923 square feet, each with a private back patio and two-car garage. The gated neighborhood includes a dog park and swimming pool for residents and their guests. Prices start from $299,990.

Studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build has created homes in Ascaya, and is part of its new de ...
Ascaya introduces accelerated design program
Sponsored Content

Ascaya, a Henderson luxury community, has partnered with award-winning residential design/build firms Blue Heron Design Build, studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build and Sun West Custom Homes on new desert contemporary custom residences available through an accelerated design program.

Eight neighborhoods in Summerlin are nearing sellout, each with fewer than 20 homes remaining. ...
Eight Summerlin neighborhoods near closeout
Sponsored Content

Eight Summerlin neighborhoods are nearing sellout, each with fewer than 20 homes remaining. Long regarded as a premier place to live, raise a family and now play — especially with the recent additions of Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team and City National Arena, practice facility of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, Summerlin is home to more than 100,000 residents and spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s Western edge.

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter
Home prices hover around $300,000
Sponsored Content

Local home prices are hovering around $300,000, while the number of homes on the market continues to increase. So says a report released this month by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.