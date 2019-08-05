95°F
Pardee to open Cirrus neighborhood in southwest

August 5, 2019 - 8:10 am
 

Sales are underway at Pardee Homes’ new Cirrus neighborhood, which will celebrate its grand opening Aug. 10.

Cirrus, off South Jones Boulevard, south of Cactus Avenue in southwest Las Vegas, is the builder’s first neighborhood in this expanding area and features four modern, two-story floor plans.

Prices start approximately from the $350,000s.

For more information or to join the Cirrus interest list, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684.

Floor plans at Cirrus range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet. Stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan.

The neighborhood also includes Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart program, which offers more than 30 included and optional features that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources.

Cirrus Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. An optional loft is available instead of a third bedroom.

A move-in-ready Plan 1-A at homesite No. 17 is priced from $396,665 and includes front gate and courtyard, Alumawood patio cover, upgraded flooring, Lenox Thermofoil white kitchen cabinets and black-and-white granite countertops.

Plan Two measures 2,340 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, lounge, dining room, game room and two-car garage.

Cirrus Plan Three measures 2,424 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths and two-car garage. Plan Four measures 2,666 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths, great room, dining room and two-car garage.

A move-in-ready Plan Three at corner homesite No. 7 is priced from $429,919 and includes three bedrooms, three baths, loft, front gate and courtyard, Alumawood patio cover, Lenox Thermofoil white kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops.

A move-in-ready Cirrus Plan Four at homesite No. 8 has four bedrooms, three baths, loft, two-car garage, Alumawood patio cover and Caesarstone countertops. It is priced from $411,315.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years.

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

