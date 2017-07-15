Pardee to open Colbalt in Skye Canyon

Pardee Homes is adding to its neighborhoods in Skye Canyon with the upcoming opening of Colbalt, anticipated to open in early September.

Pardee Homes’ Colbalt at Skye Canyon will debut in early September in the northwest Las Vegas master-planned community. Shown is a rendering of Colbalt Plan Three in the Nevada Living elevation. (Pardee)

Pardee Homes is adding to its neighborhoods in Skye Canyon with the upcoming opening of Colbalt, anticipated in early September.

“We’re looking forward to the debut of Colbalt and to returning to Skye Canyon, where we currently offer single- and two-story floor plans at Keystone,” said Pardee Homes’ Vice President of Sales Geoff Gorman.

Colbalt’s innovative new floor plans will feature covered decks and outdoor rooms with up to five bedrooms and four baths as well as flexible options including lofts, guest suites and spa showers.

Homes at the gated neighborhood are anticipated to range from 2,326 square feet to 3,143 square feet and include Pardee’s LivingSmart energy-saving features and options. Prices are anticipated to start from the high $300,000s.

Pardee’s Keystone at Skye Canyon is a collection of single- and two-story floor plans that range from 2,520 to 3,868 square feet with up to five bedrooms, up to 4½ baths and outdoor rooms. Homes are offered in three distinct elevations – Nevada Living, Contemporary Spanish and Modern Farmhouse – and prices start from $449,990.

A single-story Plan 2-A at home site 46 at Keystone, scheduled for a 30-day close, includes four bedrooms, three baths, teen room, entry courtyard, covered patio with stacking doors, backyard landscaping, two-car garage plus one-car tandem garage. The home measures 2,816 square feet and is priced from $498,322.

A move-in-ready, single-story Plan 1-A at cul-de-sac homesite No. 47 at Keystone is priced from $482,839 and measures 2,520 square feet with four bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car plus one-car garage, backyard landscaping and pre-wiring for a home theater.

A two-story Plan 3-C at homesite No. 62 measures 3,463 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, bonus room, loft, two-car garage plus one-car tandem garage and buyer’s selection of flooring. It is priced approximately from $548,175.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive (formerly Horse Drive). Skye Center is an 8,142-square-foot contemporary rustic community center, and Skye Fitness is a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Keystone from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive. Turn left on Skye Park Drive, left on Skye Landing Lane and then left on Great Outdoors Street to the models. From the 215 Beltway, exit North Hualapai Way and turn left.

Turn right on West Skye Canyon Park, right on Skye Park Drive, left on Skye Landing Lane and then left on Great Outdoors Street to the models.

Pardee’s New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

One of the West’s largest and longest-established home builders, Pardee has built homes for nearly 50,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of the TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders supported by significant resources, economies of scale and thought leadership on a national foundation.