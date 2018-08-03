Pardee to open Corterra in Henderson

A late August grand opening is planned for Pardee Homes’ Corterra off Horizon Ridge Parkway just east of South Valle Verde Drive in Henderson.

Pardee Homes will open Corterra in Henderson in late August. Shown is a rendering of Corterra Plan Three in the Nevada Living elevation. (Pardee Homes)

Corterra features three modern two-story floor plans that range from 2,652 square feet to 3,396 square feet with up to five bedrooms. Stylish exteriors include desert contemporary, modern Spanish and Nevada living, and energy-saving features and options are featured through Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart program.

Pricing at Corterra is anticipated to start at the high $400,000s.

For more information and an opportunity to view the Corterra models before the grand opening, visit pardeehomes.com to join the interest list or call 702-930-8237.

Corterra Plan One measures 2,652 square feet, and Plan Two measures 2,885 square feet. Both plans offer three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft and two-car garage, and optional fourth bedroom and third bath instead of a lounge.

Corterra Plan Three measures 3,309 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, loft and two-car garage, plus storage space. Optional fifth bedroom and fourth bath are available instead of a lounge, and an optional junior master bedroom is offered.

Pardee has been building homes and communities in Southern Nevada since 1952, including Pardee’s first Henderson neighborhood that opened in Green Valley in 1984.

“From Green Valley, Green Valley Ranch, Seven Hills, Lake Las Vegas and Inspirada, Pardee has been a proud partner in helping to make Henderson one of America’s best and most beautiful cities,” Pardee Nevada Division President Klif Andrews said. “We’re excited to add Corterra to our Henderson collection.”

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday.

Established in 1921, Pardee was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 66 years.