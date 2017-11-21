Pardee to open Luma in southwest Las Vegas

A Dec. 2 grand opening is planned for Pardee Homes’ Luma, located off Fort Apache Road north of Sunset Road at Patrick Lane in the southwest valley.

Pardee Homes’ Luma neighborhood will debut with three new single-story floor plans on Dec. 2. Shown is a rendering of the Plan One in the Desert Contemporary elevation. (Pardee Homes)

A Dec. 2 grand opening is planned for Pardee Homes’ Luma, located off Fort Apache Road north of Sunset Road at Patrick Lane in the southwest valley.

Luma features three modern single-story floor plans that range from approximately 2,639 to 3,028 square feet. Stylish exteriors including Mid-Century Modern, Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Modern Craftsman, per plan.

For more information or to join the Luma interest list, visit pardeehomes.com.

“We invite interested Luma buyers to contact a new homes specialist at 702-604-3332 for additional information and opportunities to view the models in advance of the grand opening,” Pardee Homes Vice President of Sales Geoff Gorman said.

Prices are anticipated to start from the mid-$400,000s at the gated neighborhood. The open floor plans includes options such as second master suites and sliding or optional stackable doors at the covered patio to create indoor-outdoor living areas.

Luma Plan One measures approximately 2,639 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, den and three-car garage. Luma Plan Two measures approximately 2,718 square feet with up to four bedrooms, 2½ baths, den, two-car, plus single-bay tandem garage.

Luma Plan Three measures approximately 3,028 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, game room and three-car garage and can be built with an optional second master-bedroom suite instead of the third and fourth bedrooms.

Luma is near the 215 Beltway and established retail, medical, schools, parks and other services in the popular southwest Las Vegas corridor. To reach the neighborhood from the 215 Beltway west, exit Durango Drive/Sunset Road, stay on the access road, Rafael Rivera Way, and turn left onto West Sunset Road. Turn right at Fort Apache Road then right again at Patrick Lane and follow the signs to the models.

Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group.