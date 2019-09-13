Pardee to open Midnight Ridge in Henderson

Midnight Ridge, an exclusive new Pardee Homes community in Henderson, will debut with a grand opening Sept. 21. The upscale collection of homes is nestled in a private canyon surrounded by the picturesque foothills and scenic desert.

Midnight Ridge, an exclusive new Pardee Homes community in Henderson, will debut with a grand opening Sept. 21. The upscale collection of homes is nestled in a private canyon surrounded by the picturesque foothills and scenic desert.

The gated Midnight Ridge community — in the heart of Henderson just off Green Valley Parkway, south of the 215 Beltway — features modern one- and two-story homes in four architectural styles including Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary, Nevada Living and Mid-Century.

With spacious, flexible floor plans, Midnight Ridge homes range from 2,144 square feet to 3,081 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths. The single- and two-story floor plans offer outdoor living options, including decks and covered patios and two-car garages. Prices start from the $500,000s.

“Pardee Homes has won the hearts of homebuyers in Henderson and across the Las Vegas Valley for decades,” said Pardee Division President Klif Andrews. “With contemporary neighborhoods that offer the latest energy-saving technology and spacious floor plans, we are proud to add Midnight Ridge to our outstanding collection of modern homes.”

Midnight Ridge Plan One measures 2,144 square feet in a single-story design with up to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, spacious great room and covered patio. Options include a lounge instead of the third bedroom.

The single-story Midnight Ridge Plan Two measures 2,549 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths; while Plan Three measures 2,745 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths. Both plans include a courtyard and outdoor lounge.

Priced from the low $600,000s, the two-story Plan Four at Midnight Ridge measures 3,012 square feet; and Plan Five measures 3,081 square feet. Both offer as many as five bedrooms and 4½ baths and feature lofts, courtyards, outdoor lounges, covered decks and lofts.

For information on Midnight Ridge visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2-5 p.m. on Monday.