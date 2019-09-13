98°F
Pardee to open Midnight Ridge in Henderson

September 13, 2019 - 4:28 pm
 

Midnight Ridge, an exclusive new Pardee Homes community in Henderson, will debut with a grand opening Sept. 21. The upscale collection of homes is nestled in a private canyon surrounded by the picturesque foothills and scenic desert.

The gated Midnight Ridge community — in the heart of Henderson just off Green Valley Parkway, south of the 215 Beltway — features modern one- and two-story homes in four architectural styles including Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary, Nevada Living and Mid-Century.

With spacious, flexible floor plans, Midnight Ridge homes range from 2,144 square feet to 3,081 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths. The single- and two-story floor plans offer outdoor living options, including decks and covered patios and two-car garages. Prices start from the $500,000s.

“Pardee Homes has won the hearts of homebuyers in Henderson and across the Las Vegas Valley for decades,” said Pardee Division President Klif Andrews. “With contemporary neighborhoods that offer the latest energy-saving technology and spacious floor plans, we are proud to add Midnight Ridge to our outstanding collection of modern homes.”

Midnight Ridge Plan One measures 2,144 square feet in a single-story design with up to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, spacious great room and covered patio. Options include a lounge instead of the third bedroom.

The single-story Midnight Ridge Plan Two measures 2,549 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths; while Plan Three measures 2,745 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths. Both plans include a courtyard and outdoor lounge.

Priced from the low $600,000s, the two-story Plan Four at Midnight Ridge measures 3,012 square feet; and Plan Five measures 3,081 square feet. Both offer as many as five bedrooms and 4½ baths and feature lofts, courtyards, outdoor lounges, covered decks and lofts.

For information on Midnight Ridge visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2-5 p.m. on Monday.

THE LATEST
Bristle Vale by KB Home in Summerlin is now open for sales. (Summerlin)
KB Homes opens Bristle Vale in Summerlin
Bristle Vale by KB Home, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, just minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features 11 floor plans that are new to the community.

The grand opening of Beazer Homes' Rancho Crossing is scheduled for Sept. 21. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing
Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes — the Sage, Mesquite and Valencia plans.

Sydnee Johnson, All Western Mortgage
Expert gives tips on finding the right home loan
Beginning her mortgage career in 1985, Sydnee Johnson had just scratched the surface of what would become a 34-year prolific profession helping homebuyers achieve their dreams. Then, after working with Premier Mortgage Lending for the past six years, Johnson joined All Western Mortgage with Premier Mortgage owner Rick Piette, both bringing their incredible expertise to AWM.

This Saturday marks the 30th anniversary for the Candlelighters Superhero 5K. (Candlelighters)
Superhero 5K to be held Saturday at Mountain’s Edge
Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the Superhero 5K, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Nevada. The nonprofit organization helps children and their families who are battling cancer. Early-risers can still join this morning’s race and companion activities at Exploration Park in the Mountain’s Edge in the southwest Las Vegas Valley

Pardee Homes is introducing the new Plan Six at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in Su ...
Pardee to debut new modern floor plan in Summerlin
Pardee Homes has introduced a new floor plan at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, where the collection of six modern floor plans are priced from approximately the high $600,000s.

Laurel Place, a new Beazer Homes neighborhood in Henderson, will hold a grand opening Saturday, ...
Beazer to open Henderson community
Beazer Homes has announced another community coming to Henderson. Laurel Place, a 7.28-acre single-family home community under development, will provide an amenity-rich lifestyle to its residents.

Kids battling cancer honored at Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race — and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at the Mountain’s Edge.

Joe Van Dusen, a commercial airline pilot, enjoys the view from his balcony at Juhl, a loft-sty ...
Airline pilot puts down roots at Juhl
Joe VanDusen, a pilot for a major airline, is a globetrotter by trade but loves hanging his cap at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, where he has lived since May.

Ballparkdigest.com named Las Vegas Ballpark the Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators ...
Las Vegas Ballpark; Aviators win major awards
This season saw major changes for professional baseball in Las Vegas, and those accomplishments were recognized in the 2019 year-end awards from ballparkdigest.com , with Las Vegas Ballpark named Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators named Team of the Year.

Pardee Homes’ Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas has a limited number of move-in-ready homes. (Par ...
Pardee Homes showcases Cirrus in southwest
A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cirrus, a new Pardee Homes neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas. Cirrus offers four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $300,000s.