Pardee to open neighborhoods in The Villages at Tule Springs

Pardee Homes will open Larimar and Blackstone in The Villages at Tule Springs on June 16. Shown is an artist’s rendering of the single-story Blackstone Plan One in the Desert Contemporary elevation. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes is adding to its collection of new-home neighborhoods in North Las Vegas with the June 16 grand opening of Larimar and Blackstone, both located in the master-planned community The Villages at Tule Springs.

“Pardee has built thousands of homes in our Eldorado master-planned community over the past three decades,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “With new-home construction in Eldorado concluding, we’re transitioning just north of Eldorado to The Villages at Tule Springs and introducing innovative, new designs at Larimar and Blackstone.”

Village Three of The Villages at Tule Springs is anticipated to include more than 1,000 homes, a 35-acre regional park to be built in phases and a city of North Las Vegas police station. The site is north of Deer Springs Way and south of the 215 Beltway at the new Revere Street on/offramp.

Larimar features three large two-story floor plans, ranging from 2,610 square feet to 3,091 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths.

Blackstone features four spacious floor plans, including the single-story Plan One. Floor plans range from 2,565 square feet to 3,891 square feet.

Stylish exteriors at both neighborhoods include Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Modern elevations. Energy-saving features and options are offered through Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart program.

Nearby amenities include Nature Discovery Park, the Aliante Library and Seastrand Community Park, as well as established retailers and schools at all levels. Access to the 215 Beltway is also conveniently located.

Visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237 to join an interest list or obtain additional information. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.