Pardee updates its designs at Strada 2.0 in Inspirada

July 1, 2019 - 9:00 am
 

Four new floor plans, each with unique indoor-outdoor living features, are available at Pardee Homes’ innovative Strada 2.0 neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community.

Grand opening events are planned for July 13, and presales are underway. Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684 for additional information or to join the Strada 2.0 interest list.

Strada 2.0 is the next-generation of Pardee Homes’ highly successful, award-winning Strada neighborhood in Inspirada. The four floor plans range from 2,967 square feet to 3,703 square feet in Transitional Farmhouse, Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Modern elevations. Prices start from the $400,000s.

Plan One at Strada 2.0 measures 2,967 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, open great room, bonus room and tandem two-car garage. An outdoor living area connects at the kitchen, and a covered front patio and deck provide additional indoor-outdoor living options.

Strada 2.0 Plan Two measures 3,237 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, loft and tandem two-car garage. The home front porch entry opens to an outdoor living area, and the front door and a second outdoor living area is off the great room and kitchen.

Plan Three at Strada 2.0 opens with a covered patio at the porch entrance, second covered patio off the great room and kitchen, and courtyard off the downstairs master suite.

The home measures 3,562 square feet with two master-bedrooms, plus third bedroom, 3½ baths, great room, den, loft and tandem two-bay garage.

Strada 2.0 Plan Four measures 3,703 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, lounge, great room, bonus room and tandem two-car garage. An optional office is offered instead of the lounge. The home has a covered patio off the dining and great room, courtyard off the lounge and covered front entry.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

