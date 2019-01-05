Pardee welcomes 2019 with modern designs

Pardee Homes’ new neighborhoods reflect a theme of “Next Level Modern” for Southern Nevada’s legacy homebuilder. And the trend continues into 2019 with the builder’s Make Your Move to Modern sales event featuring move-in-ready and under-construction homes at neighborhoods valley wide.

Corterra by Pardee Homes is one of several new modern-design neighborhoods opened by the longtime valley homebuilder. Shown is Corterra Plan One model home. (Pardee Homes)

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday.

“Pardee Homes is Southern Nevada’s longest-established homebuilder,” Division President Klif Andrews said. “Since 1952, we’ve led the way with new designs and new communities, and we’re leading the way again with our collection of modern designs at 13 active neighborhoods with price points that start from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.”

In Henderson, the builder offers five new-home communities, including Axis with its elevated, terraced location off South Green Valley Parkway. Homes at Axis start from the high $800,000s.

Pardee’s newly opened Corterra neighborhood is near Horizon Ridge Parkway, east of Valle Verde Drive, and features modern, two-story designs that are priced from the high $400,000s.

Pivot and Strada at Pivot are off Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street and feature new homes priced from low $400,000s to the $500,000s.

The master-planned Inspirada community is home to Pardee Homes’ Linea neighborhood, featuring two-story modern designs priced from the mid-$300,000s.

In the Cliffs Village in Summerlin, Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna and Nova Ridge showcase modern floor plans in one- and two-story designs and distinct neighborhood environments. Terra Luna’s homes start from the mid-$500,000s, and Nova Ridge homes start from the mid-$600,000s.

Pardee Homes’ Luma, off Patrick Lane, east of Fort Apache Road, features single-story, modern designs priced from the low $500,000s.

In The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas, Pardee Homes’ Larimar and Blackstone neighborhoods showcase modern one- and two-story floor plans from the high $300,000 and low $400,000s.

Indigo, off Revere Street, south of the 215 Beltway, is a collection of modern two-story floor plans that start from the low $300,000s.

Pardee Homes’ Onyx and Cobalt neighborhoods offer modern, spacious, two-story home designs in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas. Prices start from the high $400,000s at Onyx and high $300,000s at Cobalt.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. The company, established in 1921, was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and has earned scores of design honors, including 2018 Nationals Silver awards and 2017 Nationals Gold awards by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. The company was awarded a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award.

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.