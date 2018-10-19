Pardee’s Corterra offers Henderson location

Pardee Homes’ newly opened Corterra neighborhood is off Horizon Ridge Parkway, just east of South Valle Verde Drive in a well-established area of Henderson.

Pardee Homes’ Corterra neighborhood is off Horizon Ridge Parkway, east of Valle Verde Drive in Henderson and features two new, modern plans. Shown is the Plan One kitchen by celebrity designer Bobby Berk. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes’ newly opened Corterra neighborhood is off Horizon Ridge Parkway, just east of South Valle Verde Drive in a well-established area of Henderson.

Corterra features three modern, two-story floor plans that range from approximately 2,652 square feet to 3,309 square feet with up to five bedrooms. Prices start from the high $400,000s. For more information, visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237.

Corterra’s three model homes have been designed by celebrity designer Bobby Berk of Bobby Berk Interiors + Design. Berk is a member of the “Fab 5” in Netflix’s popular remake “Queer Eye.” His award-winning work can be found at Pardee’s Axis, Strada and Nova Ridge neighborhoods in Southern Nevada.

Stylish exteriors at Corterra include Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living and are enhanced through Pardee’s LivingSmart program offering energy-saving features and options.

Corterra Plan One measures 2,652 square feet, and Plan Two measures 2,885 square feet. Both plans offer three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft and two-car garage and optional fourth bedroom and third bath instead of a lounge.

Corterra Plan Three measures 3,309 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, loft and two-car garage, plus storage space. Optional fifth bedroom and fourth bath are available instead of a lounge, and an optional junior master bedroom is also offered.

Pardee has been building homes and communities in Southern Nevada since 1952, including neighborhoods in the Green Valley area of Henderson for more than 30 years.

The builder offers five Henderson neighborhoods, including Strada and Linea in Inspirada, Axis, Pivot and Strada at Pivot near Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and has earned scores of design honors, including most recently 2018 Nationals Silver awards and 2017 Nationals Gold awards by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. The company was also awarded a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award.

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.