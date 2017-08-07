Pardee’s Horizon Terrace South is in Henderson

Pardee Homes’ elevated Horizon Terrace South neighborhood features a convenient Henderson location at the corner of Horizon Ridge Parkway and Gibson Road just south of the 215 Beltway.

Pardee Homes offers a select number of move-in-ready homes at its Horizon Terrace South neighborhood near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Gibson Road in Henderson. Pictured is the entry of the Plan 2-D model home. (Pardee)

Pardee Homes’ Horizon Terrace South neighborhood is in Henderson at the corner of Horizon Ridge Parkway and Gibson Road south of the 215 Beltway. Horizon Terrace South offers five floor plans that measure from 2,681 to 3,652 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths, covered patios, optional loft suite and optional GenSmart Suite. New homes start from $414,950.

A move-in-ready Plan 1-XA at home site 355 measures 3,122 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, bonus room, loft, tandem three-car garage and Pardee’s exclusive GenSmart Suite. Priced from $466,250, the home has upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, paver driveway and deck at the master bedroom. Also at Horizon Terrace South is a move-in-ready Plan 2-D at home site 353 that is priced from $475,575. The home measures 3,307 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, two-car garage, plus one-car garage, loft, bonus room, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets and deck at the master bedroom. An under-construction Plan 3-XDR at home site No. 418 at Horizon Terrace South measures 3,648 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, bonus room, loft, two-car garage plus one-car garage and Pardee’s exclusive GenSmart Suite. Priced from $507,175, the home has a projected December completion.

Pardee has 15 single-family home neighborhoods in Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. They including Horizon Terrace South, Escala, Montero, Strada, Pivot, Strada at Pivot and Axis in Henderson; Castle Rock and North Peak in Eldorado; Camino, across from Eldorado; Meridian, Encanto and soon-to-open Nova Ridge in southwest Las Vegas; and Keystone and soon-to-open Cobalt at Skye Canyon in northwest Las Vegas.

Pardee’s New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332 for information.