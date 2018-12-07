Pardee’s Hurry Home promotion includes Pivot

Pivot and Strada at Pivot by Pardee Homes at the corner of South Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street in Henderson has a limited number of move-in-ready and under-construction homes that are included in the builder’s Hurry Home Sales Event now through Dec. 16.

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event includes select plans at Pivot and Strada at Pivot in the Green Valley area, including Plan One at homesite No. 31 at Strada at Pivot, shown here. (Pardee Homes)

Pivot and Strada at Pivot by Pardee Homes at the corner of South Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street in Henderson has a limited number of move-in-ready and under-construction homes that are included in the builder’s Hurry Home Sales Event now through Dec. 16.

For more information on available homes, visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pivot features five floor plans that range from 2,092 square feet to 2,706 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths. Distinctive architectural styles include Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary and Contemporary Spanish.

Prices start from the low $400,000s at the gated neighborhood, which includes a dog park and expansive greenbelt area.

A move-in-ready Pivot Plan Three at cul-de-sac homesite No. 48 measures 2,376 square feet with five bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, designer selected flooring, General Electric stainless steel appliances in a Modern Farmhouse architectural design. The home is priced from $444,598.

A move-in ready Pivot Plan One at cul-de-sac homesite No. 62 includes two sets of upgraded French door gliders that lead to custom landscaped backyard. The four-bedroom, three-bath home measures 2,092 square feet with a two-car garage, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, GE stainless steel appliances and designer-selected tile flooring. The home is priced from $452,758.

A Strada at Pivot Plan One at homesite No. 31 measures 2,498 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, two-car garage, loft, upgraded quartz kitchen countertops, designer selected kitchen backsplash, white maple cabinets, flooring and stainless steel appliances. This new home features custom landscape in the courtyard and backyard and is priced from $508,843 with a 30-day close.

Strada at Pivot features three unique floor plans from Pardee’s popular Strada at Inspirada neighborhood, including its award-winning Modern Farmhouse design. Homes range from 2,493 square feet to 2,928 square feet and prices start from the $500,000s.

Pardee Homes has six Henderson neighborhoods including Pivot and Strada at Pivot. The builder’s Axis features an elevated, terraced location off South Green Valley Parkway and the newly opened Corterra is at Horizon Ridge Parkway east of Valle Verde Drive. The master-planned Inspirada community is home to Pardee’s Strada and Line neighborhoods.

To reach Pivot or Strada at Pivot from the 215 Beltway in Henderson, exit at Green Valley Parkway and travel south past Horizon Ridge Parkway. Turn left on Carnegie Street and the gated neighborhood entrance is ahead on the left.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and has earned scores of design honors including, most recently, 2018 Nationals Silver awards and 2017 Nationals Gold awards by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. It was also awarded a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.