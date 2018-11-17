Pardee’s Hurry Home sales event continues

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event, featuring special incentives on move-in-ready homes and those that are under construction in North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Henderson, continues through Dec. 16.

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event includes an available Plan Three at Larimar, shown here as the model home. Larimar is in The Villages at Tule Springs. (Pardee Homes)

For more information on available homes, visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Featuring appointed homes by Pardee’s Design Studio, the Hurry Home sales event includes a single-story Plan 1-A in the builder’s Blackstone neighborhood in The Villages at Tule Springs planned community in North Las Vegas.

The home measures 2,571 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, den/office and many designer upgrades, including kitchen cabinets, baseboards and appliances. Located at homesite No. 59, the home is priced from $429,975.

Also at The Villages at Tule Springs, a move-in-ready Larimar Plan 3-CR at homesite No. 93 measures 3,119 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, two-car tandem garage, den/office, bonus room, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, plus top-load washer and dryer package. This Hurry Home is priced from $455,013.

In Pardee’s Eldorado master-planned community, south of The Villages at Tule Springs, two stunning, designer-appointed model homes in the builder’s Castle Rock and North Peak neighborhoods are part of the Hurry Home promotion.

The available model homes include North Peak Plan 4-B at homesite No. 114. The highly upgraded model measures 2,948 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, three-car garage, GenSmart private suite with separate entrance and living area, loft, upgraded Caesarstone kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets, tile and carpet throughout, stucco covered patio and completely landscaped backyard with built in barbecue. This model home is priced from $457,599.

At Castle Rock, Plan 3-C model at homesite No. 109 is featured in the Hurry Home promotion. Filled with designer features and finishes, the home measures 3,728 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, four-car garage, bonus room, loft, upgraded countertops, cabinets and flooring, stucco covered patio and fully landscaped backyard with built-in barbecue. This model home is priced from $522,855.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and has earned scores of design honors including most recently 2018 Nationals Silver awards and 2017 Nationals Gold awards by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.

It was also awarded a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.