Pardee’s Hurry Home sales event continues

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event includes a select few model homes, including the award-winning Escala Plan Two model home in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event features homes under construction and move-in-ready homes, including a few stunning, upgraded model homes.

At Escala in Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, the award-winning Plan Two model home is a modern, single-story design showstopper with 3,063 square feet, three bedrooms, 2½ baths, three-car garage and game room.

The model was designed by celebrity designer Bobby Berk of Bobby Berk Interiors + Design. Berk’s design influence is found throughout from unique options, built-ins and finishes, including upgraded marble kitchen countertops, upgraded green kitchen cabinets with stacked upper cabinets, upgraded flooring, Wolf appliance package and Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a fireplace that is a room centerpiece. The home features a walk-in pantry and prep kitchen, stacking doors that lead to the outdoor living area and a swimming pool. The is priced from $1.07 million.

In the northwest valley in the Skye Canyon active-inspired community, another award-winning model home is featured in the Hurry Home sales event. Keystone Plan Two model at homesite No. 53 is a single-story modern design with four bedrooms, three baths and two-car garage in 2,816 square feet.

The model has a unique bonus room/teen space design, custom-stacked stone walls and wood panel entry wall, expanded master bedroom and backyard landscaping with raised fire pit. It is priced from $655,394.

In Pardee Homes’ Eldorado master-planned community at the valley’s northern rim, North Peak Plan 4-B model at homesite No. 114 is upgraded and measures 2,948 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, three-car garage, GenSmart private suite with separate entrance and living area, loft, upgraded Caesarstone kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets, tile and carpet throughout, stucco-covered patio and landscaped backyard with built-in barbecue. This model home is priced from $457,599.

Also in Eldorado, Castle Rock Plan 3-C model at homesite No. 109 is filled with designer features and finishes. The home measures 3,728 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, four-car garage, bonus room, loft, upgraded countertops, cabinets and flooring, stucco-covered patio and fully landscaped backyard with built-in barbecue. The model home is priced from $507,855.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and has earned scores of design honors, including most recently 2018 Nationals Silver awards and 2017 Nationals Gold awards by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. The company was awarded also a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award.

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.