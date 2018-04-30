Pardee’s Indigo in North Las Vegas to open April 28

On Saturday, Pardee Homes will celebrate the grand opening of Indigo, featuring modern two-story floor plans. Events are planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A grand opening for Pardee's new neighborhood in North Las Vegas, Indigo, will be held Saturday. This is one of the interiors of the model homes that will be available for touring. (Pardee Homes)

Three new model homes will be showcased at Pardee Homes’ new neighborhood, Indigo, in North Las Vegas, on Saturday. (Pardee Homes)

Indigo is in the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley just off Revere Street and south of the newly opened on/offramp at Revere Street on the 215 Beltway. Exit Revere Street South, turn left on Dorrell Lane and follow the sign to the New Home Gallery and model homes.

Homes at Indigo range from 1,799 to 2,642 square feet with pricing starting from $304,000.

“Pardee Homes has been actively building homes in North Las Vegas for more than three decades, including the master-planned Eldorado community,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “We’re excited to introduce Indigo now and two new neighborhoods, Larimar and Blackstone, in The Villages at Tule Springs this June.”

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237 to join the Indigo interest list or obtain additional information.

Indigo Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. An optional loft is offered instead of a third bedroom, and an optional courtyard, patio and gate is available at the front entrance.

Indigo Plan Two measures 2,414 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, a lounge off the entry and a two-car garage. An optional fourth bedroom is offered in lieu of the lounge, and a loft option is available instead of a third bedroom.

Indigo Plan Three measures 2,642 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, a loft and a two-car garage. Options include a fifth bedroom instead of the loft and a lounge in lieu of the fourth bedroom.

Indigo Plan Four, not modeled, measures 1,799 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage.

Elevations include Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary and Nevada Living. Pardee’s LivingSmart program includes energy-saving features and options.

Pardee’s legacy in North Las Vegas includes the development of the master-planned Eldorado community, including the donation of land for James K. Seastrand Park and Lee Antonello Elementary School.

Current Eldorado neighborhoods include Castle Rock and North Peak that combined offer nine floor plans and prices from the low $300,000s.

You can follow Pardee on Facebook at facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.