Pardee’s Indigo offers homes from the low $300,000s

Shown is the kitchen of the Plan Two model at Pardee Homes’ Indigo in North Las Vegas, just off the 215 Beltway at Revere Street and Dorrell Lane. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes’ newly opened Indigo is a collection of modern two-story floor plans that start in prices from the low $300,000s. Floor plans range in size from 2,014 square feet to 2,642 square feet and include the builder’s LivingSmart energy-saving features and options.

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Indigo. Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information and pricing.

A move-in-ready Indigo Plan Two at cul-de-sac homesite No. 138 measures 2,414 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, lounge, quartz kitchen countertops and upgraded flooring. It is priced from $367,295.

Also available, is a move-in ready Indigo Plan One at homesite No. 141. The home measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, upgraded flooring and quartz kitchen countertops. It is priced from $338,863.

Indigo Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. An optional loft is offered in lieu of the third bedroom and an optional courtyard, patio and gate is available at the front entrance.

Indigo Plan Two measures 2,414 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, lounge off the entry and two-car garage. An optional fourth bedroom is offered instead of the lounge and a loft option is available in lieu of a third bedroom.

Indigo Plan Three measures 2,642 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage. Options include a fifth bedroom in lieu of the loft and lounge instead of a fourth bedroom.

Indigo’s location at the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley marks the next generation of Pardee development in North Las Vegas, including the builder’s Eldorado master-planned community that became a cornerstone of the city.

To reach Indigo, take the 215/Bruce Woodbury Beltway to Revere Street. Exit Revere Street South, turn left on Dorrell Lane and follow the sign to the New Home Gallery and model homes.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

