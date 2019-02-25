Pardee’s Luma features single-story model homes

The Plan One model home at Pardee Homes’ Luma neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas is now available for purchase. The home includes many designer features and is shown here at the kitchen.

Final homes, including two model homes, are now offered at Pardee Homes’ Luma, located off Fort Apache Road north of Sunset Road at Patrick Lane in the southwest valley.

The gated Luma neighborhood features three modern, single-story floor plans that range from 2,639 square feet to 3,028 square feet with prices starting in the low $500,000s.

The Luma Plan One model home measures 2,639 square feet with three bedrooms and an office in a spacious open design that includes a designer kitchen with stainless steel hood, open shelving, double ovens, walk-in pantry, contemporary back splash and designer tile floor in the master bath. It is priced from $664,309.

The Luma Plan Three model home measures 3,028 square feet with four bedrooms, game room and three baths. The private master bedroom suite features a walk-in spa shower and floating dual vanities. The kitchen features cabinets stacked to the ceiling in a contemporary gray and coordinating granite island countertop. It is priced from $624,276.

Also featured is the move-in-ready Luma Plan Two at homesite No. 45. It measures 2,718 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den/office, three-car garage, gray quartz kitchen countertops, Baxter maple white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliance package. The home is priced from $539,225.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information on available homes.

Luma is near the 215 Beltway and established retail, medical, schools, parks and other services in the popular southwest Las Vegas corridor. To reach the neighborhood from the 215 Beltway west, take the Russell Road exit and turn west on Russell.

Turn left onto South Jerry Tarkanian Way, the access road to 215. Turn right onto West Patrick Lane and follow the signs to the Luma New Home Gallery.

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern Sales event showcases move-in-ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s 13 neighborhoods valleywide. These select homes also include special incentives such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit and the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Pardee Homes, established in 1921, was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and has earned scores of design honors including 2018 Nationals Silver awards and 2017 Nationals Gold awards by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council; 2018 and 2017 Gold Nugget awards by PCBC; and eight 2018 Silver Nugget Awards by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. The company also was awarded a 2018 Eliant Homebuyer Choice Award.

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.