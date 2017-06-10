Pardee’s Make Your Move event ends June 10

A Castle Rock Plan Three, shown here as the model home, is included in Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move event through Saturday, June 10. Castle Rock is located in the builder’s Eldorado master-planned community. (Pardee)

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move Event, featuring special incentives on move-in-ready homes and under-construction homes in North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Henderson, concludes June 10.

“Our Make Your Move event highlights upgraded move-in ready homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley, with selections starting from the mid-$200,000s,” said Geoff Gorman, Pardee Homes sales director.

At Pardee’s Camino neighborhood located off Ann Road and Camino al Norte in North Las Vegas, a Plan 3-B at home site No. 4 measures 2,385 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage. The home, anticipated to be complete in August, includes a patio cover and buyer’s selection of flooring. It is priced from $277,675.

Also anticipated for August completion is a Camino Plan 2-C at home site No. 3, which measures 2,311 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, upgraded granite kitchen countertops, upgraded kitchen cabinets and buyer’s selection of flooring. It is priced approximately from $277,825.

At Castle Rock and North Peak in Pardee’s Eldorado master-planned community at the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley, a single-story North Peak Plan 1-C at cul-de-sac home site No. 56, projected for July completion, measures 1,888 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths, two-car garage, den/office and stucco patio cover. It is priced from $306,590.

A move-in-ready Plan 3-B at home site 185 at Castle Rock measures 3,728 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, four-car garage, loft and bonus room and is priced from $415,465. The home includes buyer’s selection of flooring, quartz kitchen countertops, stucco patio cover and upgraded two-tone paint.

To reach North Peak and Castle Rock from the 215 Northern Beltway, exit at Aliante Parkway south. Turn left on Deer Springs Road and left on Harwood Creek Street.

