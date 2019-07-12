100°F
Pardee’s Strada 2.0 in Inspirada to hold grand opening

July 12, 2019 - 4:06 pm
 

Saturday, Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening of Strada 2.0 in the master-planned Inspirada community in Henderson.

Strada 2.0 is the next generation of Pardee Homes’ successful, award-winning Strada neighborhood. Four brand-new floor plans range from 2,967 square feet to 3,703 square feet. Plan elevations include Transitional Farmhouse, Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Modern. Each feature unique indoor/outdoor living spaces. Prices start from the $400,000s.

Grand opening events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include cool treats and other refreshments while supplies last. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684.

Strada 2.0 is in Village 5 in Inspirada. From Via Inspirada, continue south at the first traffic circle. At the second traffic circle, head south on Avenida Brancusci. Turn left on Via Altamira and travel east. Turn right on Via Monet and travel south. Turn right on Montage Drive and follow the signs to the Strada 2.0 sales gallery and model homes.

Plan One at Strada 2.0 measures 2,967 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, open great room, bonus room and tandem two-car garage. A spacious outdoor living area connects at the kitchen and a covered front patio and deck provide additional indoor/outdoor living options.

Strada 2.0 Plan Two measures 3,237 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, loft and tandem two-car garage. The home front porch entry opens to an outdoor living area and the front door and a second outdoor living area is off the great room and kitchen.

Plan Three at Strada 2.0 opens with a covered patio at the porch entrance, second covered patio off the great room and kitchen, and courtyard off the downstairs master suite.

The home measures 3,562 square feet with two master-bedrooms plus third bedroom, 3½ baths, great room, den, loft and tandem two-car garage.

Strada 2.0 Plan Four measures 3,703 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, lounge, great room, bonus room and tandem two-car garage. An optional office is offered instead of the lounge. The home has a covered patio off the dining and great room, courtyard off the lounge and covered front entry.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

The return of the popular Vegas Golden Knights-themed float featured Knights forwards, Jonathan ...
Summerlin Fourth of July parade draws more 40,000
More than 40,000 Southern Nevadans attended the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4 in Summerlin. The valley’s largest Independence Day parade celebrated its silver anniversary this year with appearances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and members of the Las Vegas City Council.

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge ...
Richmond American opens Scots Pine in Summerlin
Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin with models opening Saturday. This new gated neighborhood offers ranch-style luxury homes with designer details; abundant included features; and a wealth of personalization options, including professional kitchens and guest suites.

Janet Carpenter, 2019 GLVAR president
Home prices increase slightly after three-month holding pattern
Local home prices broke out of a three-month holding pattern to post a slight increase during June, according to a report released this week by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The Summit Collection in Toll Brothers' Regency at Summerlin features the Delamar and Stony Rid ...
Regency at Summerlin offers low-maintenance lifestyle
Toll Brothers’ Regency at Summerlin prioritizes luxurious, low-maintenance living that functions as the gateway to freedom. The community offers residents the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every day.

The Goodman, a 2,044 square-feet, four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home, is part of The Ogden’s Premier ...
Few luxury condos remain for sale in The Ogden
For condo buyers seeking a new level of luxury, The Ogden has a limited number of residences available in its luxury Premier Collection, meeting growing demand for luxury high-rise living.

The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the O ...
Downtown Summerlin home to Las Vegas Aviators
Wondering what to do on those hot summer nights? If you live in Summerlin, the answer is in your own backyard. For everyone else in Southern Nevada, hop on the 215 Beltway and drive to Downtown Summerlin just minutes from home. The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have settled into their new home at Las Vegas Ballpark with a full schedule of games all summer — and most starting at 7:05 p.m. when the sun is going down. Two homestands are right around the corner with games nightly from July 11-14 and July 23-Aug. 5. For schedule and tickets, visit aviatorslv.com.

Terra Luna Plan Five, shown as the model, is now available at Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna in the ...
Terra Luna in Summerlin debuts fifth plan
Plan Five recently joined the collection of new homes at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes, located in The Cliffs Village in south Summerlin.

From left, Stephanie McGerty and Jennifer Graff of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty's New Home Ex ...
Coldwell Banker group specializes in new home sales
Coldwell Banker Premier Realty welcomes its newest real estate team, Jennifer Graff and Stephanie McGerty of The New Home Experts Las Vegas, which caters exclusively to buyers purchasing new construction homes.

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings
Americana Holdings expands California presence
This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.