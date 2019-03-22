Pardee’s Terra Luna in Summerlin features move-in-ready homes

Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna in the Cliffs Village in Summerlin has a limited number of move-in-ready homes, including this Plan Two at homesite No. 52. (Pardee Homes)

Terra Luna by Pardee Homes features a serene location in The Cliffs village in South Summerlin.

Terra Luna is south of West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive near Shelley Berkley Elementary School, and features four new, modern floor plans that range in from 2,463 square feet to 3,265 square feet.

One- and two-story designs at the gated community reveal midcentury modern elevations, including Nevada Modern, Fold and Pitch, per plan. Homes are priced from the mid $500,000s.

A move-in-ready Terra Luna Plan 2-A at homesite No. 46 features four bedrooms, 3½ baths, three-car, tandem garage in 3,198 square feet. The home has a large covered lounge that leads to the front entry and an open courtyard. Upgraded amenities include quartz countertops, cherry kitchen cabinets, upgraded designer flooring and dual stacking doors at the courtyard. It is priced from $661,312.

A move-in-ready Terra Luna Plan Two at homesite No. 52 reveals a three-bedroom, 2½-bath home with loft and designer-appointed features, including upgraded quartz countertops, Maple white kitchen cabinets, floating staircase and wine bar.

The home measures 2,985 square feet with a three-car tandem garage and is priced from $699,540.

Also at Terra Luna, a move-in-ready Plan Three at homesite No. 50 measures 3,144 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den and three-car, tandem garage. The home has upgraded quartz countertops, maple espresso kitchen cabinets, upgraded flooring, wine bar and is prewiring for home network surround sound. It is priced from $666,395.

To reach Terra Luna from the 215 Beltway west, exit Durango/Sunset roads. Stay on the access road and then turn left onto Sunset. Travel west on Sunset approximately two miles, turning left on South Hualapai Way.

Follow Hualapai as it curves east and turns into Maule Avenue. Take the first right onto Trail Ridge Drive at the roundabout. Turn left on Copper Edge Road, then right on Silver Spar Road and right on Galaxy Dune Avenue to the New Home Gallery.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley.

The community offers more amenities than any other in Southern Nevada, including nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining and entertainment.

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern Sales event showcases move-in-ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s Southern Nevada neighborhoods.

These select homes also include special incentives such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit, as well as the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

