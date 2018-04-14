Pardee’s Terra Luna to open in Summerlin

Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening April 14 of Terra Luna in The Cliffs village in Summerlin. Grand opening events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening of its new Terra Luna neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin.

Located near West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive, Terra Luna features four new, modern floor plans in a gated community with prices starting from $535,000. Homes range from 2,463 to 3,265 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths. One- and two-story designs reveal midcentury modern elevations, including Nevada Modern, Fold and Pitch, per plan.

“We’re excited to open Terra Luna and introduce these four new plans with authentic midcentury modern design influences in a Summerlin location that is close to established schools, restaurants, recreational opportunities, medical and other services,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

To reach Terra Luna from the 215 Beltway west, exit at Durango Drive/Sunset Road. Stay on the access road and then turn left onto Sunset. Travel west on Sunset approximately two miles, turning left on South Hualapai Way. Follow Hualapai as it curves east and turns into Maule Avenue. Take the first right onto Trail Ridge Drive at the roundabout. Turn left on Copper Edge Road, then right on Silver Spar Road and right on Galaxy Dune Avenue to the New Home Gallery.

Terra Luna Plan One measures 2,463 square feet in a single-story design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den, covered patio and two-car garage. Plan Two measures 2,985 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 3½ baths, outdoor lounge, covered patio, optional den and three-car tandem garage.

Terra Luna Plan Three measures 3,144 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den, three-car tandem garage and covered patio. The home includes a downstairs bedroom and bath, optional wet bar in the den and optional 9-foot stacking doors from the dining and great room to the covered patio.

Terra Luna Plan Four measures 3,265 square feet with four bedrooms and 3½ baths, bonus room, lounge, covered patio, two-car and swing bay garage. A fifth bedroom and fourth bath are offered instead of the lounge.

Also in The Cliffs village is Pardee’s gated Nova Ridge neighborhood with homes priced from the mid-$600,000s. Featured architectural styles of Mid Century Modern, Desert Contemporary and Modern Nevada distinguish the homes that range from 3,172 to 4,413 square feet.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley. The community offers more amenities than any other in Southern Nevada, including nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, and entertainment.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.