Pardee’s Time For Modern sales event underway

A selection of move-in-ready residences and homes that are still under construction are part of Pardee Homes’ Time For Modern sales event, which is now underway and features homes priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

An artist's rendering shows Pardee Homes’ Strada Plan 1-B model home, which is offered at Strada at Pivot in the Green Valley area. (Pardee Homes)

“Our Time For Modern event includes a collection of move-in-ready homes that are beautifully appointed by Pardee’s professional design team as well as homes available for buyer customization,” said Pardee Homes Vice President of Sales Geoff Gorman. “Homes are featured at our neighborhoods valleywide.”

Visit pardeemodern.com for more information or call 702-604-3332 to schedule an appointment.

At Pardee’s design-forward Keystone neighborhood in Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, Plan 4-B at cul-de-sac home site No. 45 measures 3,868 square feet with five bedrooms, 4¼ baths and three-car garage. Priced from $587,642 with anticipated 30- to 45-day move-in, the home includes a large master suite, guest bedroom and full bath downstairs, game room/bonus room, second-story balcony, upgraded countertops, backsplash and cabinets in the kitchen, upgraded contemporary custom tile and carpet flooring.

To reach Keystone from U.S. Highway 95 north, take Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on W. Skye Canyon Park Drive. Turn left on Skye Park Drive, left on Skye Landing Lane and then left on Great Outdoors Street to the models.

At Pardee’s Strada at Pivot neighborhood off Green Valley Parkway south of Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, a move-in-ready Plan 1-BR at home site No. 18 measures 2,493 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, loft and two-car garage. The home includes upgraded countertops, backsplash and cabinets in the kitchen and stacking doors leading from the kitchen to outside. It is priced from $502,200.

Pardee boasts a diversity of product offerings, is known for forward-looking design and innovation at all price points and delivers a wide range of home products for the Las Vegas market — from entry-level to luxury — as a premium aspirational brand across product segments and municipalities.

Pardee is developing 14 new-home neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, including Axis, Pivot, Strada at Pivot and Horizon Terrace South, Escala, Strada and Linea in Henderson. Other neighborhoods include Nova Ridge in Summerlin; Castle Rock and North Peak in Pardee’s Eldorado master-planned community in North Las Vegas; Meridian and Luma in southwest Las Vegas and Keystone and Cobalt in the master-planned Skye Canyon.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group.