Park House undergoes $2M remodeling project

July 24, 2020 - 5:08 pm
 

Park House, the sophisticated, contemporary mid-rise condominium community, is undergoing a revitalization.

“We are constructing over $2 million dollars of improvements,” Char Luxury Real Estate’s Ike Prinsloo said about renovating the midtown property. “All the renovations are paid for. We’re doing this without any assessment made on the residents.”

According to Prinsloo, the renovations are part of the regular maintenance on the property to keep resale values competitive – especially as real estate prices continue to rise around the Las Vegas Valley.

“We are bringing it up to date to current standards and make it as cutting-edge as possible,” Prinsloo said. “Other planned renovations will enhance the community’s overall ambiance creating a welcoming, elegant environment.”

The project is to be done in phases, tentatively scheduled to start in September.

The scope of work includes transforming the entire interior landscaping with a variety of plants and mature lush trees to shade all open areas. The plants removed from the interior will be repurposed.

“We’re going to save as many plants as we can,” Prinsloo said, “and replant them on the exterior of the community to embellish and make it lush and green.”

The entire community will be refreshed with paint, including the steel beams. Prinsloo is working with a color consultant to determine the color scheme for the ultra-chic tenement.

“Everything is going to be repainted,” Prinsloo said. “It’s going to look brand new.”

Transformation of the front lobby will result in a warm, elegant environment, welcoming guests with vinyl wood plank flooring, new paint, baseboards and a larger security desk.

Enhanced security measures include installing a key fob entry on all interior doors and elevators, including going into the subterranean parking garage. More security cameras have been installed in the community.

Another security measure being considered is incorporating transponder stickers on resident’s vehicles for easier access into the parking garage.

Planned club room enhancements include comfortable furnishings, coffee tables, coffee stations and a larger big-screen television, creating a social gathering place for residents.

“We’re planning on doing a living room setup in there,” Prinsloo said. “So, it’s more of a place where people can hang out and drink coffee. I think it will be a nice addition.”

All of the concrete surfaces including the stairs, walkways, pool deck, fire pit and barbecue areas will be resurfaced using “cool” decking.

“Anywhere there is concrete it’s going to resurfaced,” Prinsloo said. “The treatment will cool off the interior of the community.”

Additional workout equipment added to the wellness center includes a Smith machine and heavier dumbbells.

“You can do different exercises using a Smith machine,” Prinsloo said. “And it’s safer to use, a lot less prone for injury.”

The Park House revitalization is taking place as the Las Vegas housing market is showing positive signs of recovery.

“In June, the property values went up 6 percent from over last year,” Prinsloo said. “And the median home price is $325,000, which is one of the highest ever. If this trend continues, it bodes well for the Las Vegas market.”

As property values increase and inventory decreases amid pent-up buyer demand, Prinsloo believes there will be more competition for properties such as Park House.

“I would recommend if anyone is interested in purchasing real estate in Las Vegas,” Prinsloo said, “buy sooner rather than later. Prices are steadily increasing.”

Park House is centrally located east of the 215 Beltway at Durango Drive (El Capitan) and West Flamingo Road. It offers 83 luxurious modern-design units in a secure, contained community.

Park House offers one- and two-bedroom condominium flats and three-bedroom, loft-style town homes from the upper $200,000s to the mid-$500,000s. The units range from 1,058 square feet to 2,500 square feet.

The intimate community offers distinct on-site lifestyle choices including an expansive 75-foot, resort-style swimming pool surrounded by two smaller tanning pools, heated spa, several cabanas and resort-style seating.

Park House’s two-story wellness center features an upper-level yoga-Pilates area for private and group classes with its state-of-the-art fitness center below. A steam room, dry sauna and two massage rooms complete the center’s offerings.

Diverse common areas such as the rooftop sundeck offer barbecue areas and covered seating. Residents also enjoy fire pits surrounded by comfortable couches, additional barbecue areas. A gaming clubhouse offers a pool table, shuffleboard, ping pong table and foosball.

Park House provides enhanced security with cameras on all of the exterior walls and interior communal areas. An attendant is on-site at the front desk seven days a week from 7-4 a.m.

