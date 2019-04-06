Phone Premier Mortgage and talk to a real person

Owner of Premier Mortgage Lending Rick Piette, center, and his loan officers, from left, Andrea Hall, Sydnee Johnson and Cheryll Acevedo. (Premier Mortgage Lending)

Call any one of the big online lenders, and you’re going to find yourself listening to a minimum of 30 to 60 seconds of recorded messages instructing you to dial 1 for this; dial 2 for that; and dial 3 for something else — and on and on it goes. Even once you dial one of their prompted numbers, you’ll be greeted with several more dialing options to undergo before you get close to speaking with a human being.

And then, once you get a real person, you’ll need to give them your identifying information so they can pull up your application file and start from the beginning of your story — before you can get around to the original question you picked up the phone to ask them in the first place. (Which you’ve probably forgotten by then.)

“That’s not service. That’s the company making things easier for themselves at the expense of your time and patience,” said Rick Piette, owner of Premier Mortgage Lending in Las Vegas. “At Premier, we offer a radical alternative to all that: Dial our number, and a real live person answers the phone and handles your call.

“It seems that in all the hustle for these huge lenders to get new business – making the numbers they need to meet their sales quotas and earn the Wall Street executives their big bonuses — the notion of real customer service fell by the wayside.

“But a local, hometown mortgage broker — like Premier Mortgage — has always operated with the knowledge that relationships are what really matter. Having a dedicated loan officer who knows you, your needs, your mortgage application and your home loan is the difference between a one-size-fits-all approach (those other guys), and actually providing you with the best options for your home mortgage loan (us).

Piette has gathered an outstanding team of loan officers, all of whom have years, if not decades, of experience in working closely with borrowers to seek out their best mortgage opportunities. And they save their clients money in the process. The team at Premier has a real passion for their work, because they see the tremendous difference the right mortgage loan can make for a borrower.

“We know that there are situations in which a 0.5 percent increase in the interest rate can be the difference between loan approval and a heartbreaking denial. We know how to work with the numbers. We’re local — so we have relationships with the lenders. And, we also know how to properly counsel our clients on what steps they need to take to qualify for the best home loan available. Trust me, that’s not the kind of service you get from 1-800-MAKE-ME-A-LOAN.

“Through the wide network of lenders we work with, we’re able to custom-fit a mortgage loan to a customer’s needs. To us, we know that every person is different, and everyone’s financial situation is unique. So, while a giant online lender simply wants to force Customer A into Loan Program B, at Premier we’re busy seeking out the best rates, loan terms and lowest costs for every single customer.”

Indeed, the Premier Mortgage Lending team is so focused on helping each client save money that they also offer a true “No Fee Loan.” By eliminating costs for loan origination, underwriting, docs and prep fees, Premier customers are able to save literally thousands of dollars on their loan over what many other lenders offer.

“It may sound odd to some people that everyone at Premier loves the work they do. I suppose that’s because not everyone is a ‘numbers person,’ ” Piette said. “But it’s more than that. It’s a passion for finding the best outcome for every customer — sort of like solving a mystery or a complicated puzzle. When we get all the right pieces together for a buyer to purchase their dream home, we celebrate every successful close of escrow. And why shouldn’t we? It’s a very happy day!”

To learn more about our elite team of loan officers or to apply online for a mortgage loan, visit premiermortgagelending.com.

And, for additional information or to schedule an appointment, call 702-485-6600. To discover facts on how much a mortgage loan should cost you, visit KnowBeforeYouOweNevada.com

Premier Mortgage Lending, NMLS No. 393282, is at 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 125 in Henderson.

The full-service lender is a member of the Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City chambers of commerce, Better Business Bureau and Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, as well as an affiliate member of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.