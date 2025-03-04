Pickleball tournament set for St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Lake Las Vegas

Get ready to serve up some fun and grab your pickleball paddles for Las Lake Vegas Sports Club’s ninth annual Shamrock Open. The three-day pickleball tournament will take place St. Patrick’s Day Weekend March 13-15.

Approximately 250 players from Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah will dink their way through more than 50 new brackets. (Lake Las Vegas)

Las Lake Vegas Sports Club will host its ninth annual Shamrock Open. The three-day pickleball tournament will take place St. Patrick’s Day Weekend March 13-15. (Lake Las Vegas)

Get ready to serve up some fun and grab your pickleball paddles for Las Lake Vegas Sports Club’s ninth annual Shamrock Open.

The three-day pickleball tournament will take place St. Patrick’s Day Weekend March 13-15.

Approximately 250 players from Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah will dink their way through more than 50 new brackets. This year, the tournament will follow a round-robin style format on the Sports Club’s newly resurfaced pickleball courts. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place in each division bracket.

The full Shamrock Open tournament schedule is:

Thursday, March 13 – Men’s Doubles and Women’s Singles

Friday, March 14 – Mixed Doubles

Saturday, March 15 – Women’s Doubles and Men’s Singles

Lake Las Vegas residents and the public are invited to join and compete in this year’s tournament. Registered players are also invited to the St. Patty’s Player Party on March 14, which will feature a buffet, live music and dancing.

Spectators can watch the tournament for free from the Sports Club’s tiered seating options and expansive covered areas. Players and spectators can enjoy refreshing beverages and complimentary burgers and hot dogs from the grill, with joining in on the action with a pickleball paddle demo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15.

“The Shamrock Open is one of our most highly anticipated events of the year,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “It’s a great opportunity to get together with friends and neighbors to enjoy our ten new pickleball courts. Pickleball is one of the many outdoor activities Lake Las Vegas residents enjoy, with an extra touch of Irish cheer during our Shamrock Open.”

For more information about the 2025 Shamrock Open, visit pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/shamrock-open-2025.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.