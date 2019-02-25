Private builder opens Southern Highlands neighborhood

A grand opening will be held Feb. 23 at Paragon Parkside, a neighborhood inside Southern Highlands. (Paragon Life Builders)

This community of only 18 homes will showcase two-story floor plans, ranging from 2,336 square feet to 2,761 square feet, and prices starting in the low $400,000s. (Paragon Life Builders)

Three stunning new homes will open Saturday at Paragon Parkside, a neighborhood inside Southern Highlands. The grand opening celebration will offer home shoppers tours of these well-appointed homes, plus complimentary tacos and gift card giveaways from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parkside, as its name suggests, is adjacent to Somerset Hills Park in South Las Vegas near Cactus Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. This intimate new community of only 18 homes will showcase two-story floor plans, ranging from 2,336 square feet to 2,761 square feet with three to four bedrooms, large backyards, and prices starting in the low $400,000s.

“This is an exceptional location,” said Mo Seebeck, cofounder of Paragon Life Builders. “Not only does it border a beautiful park but it offers direct access to a sprawling, walking paseo. Homes at Parkside will display undisturbed views of the surrounding natural landscape.”

One of the three floor plans offered at Parkside is the Hillside residence. This plan features four bedrooms, 2½ bath and a two-car garage. Enter the 2,548-square-foot home through dramatic 8-foot double doors with 4-lite Axis glass leading to a lofty foyer. The first floor showcases a great room and dining area as well as the upgraded gourmet kitchen. This kitchen includes General Electric stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with 6-inch backsplash, stainless steel undermount sink, 42-inch maple cabinetry with 3-inch crown molding and pendant lighting above the oversized island. The second level includes a loft, three secondary bedrooms, full bathroom and the master suite with direct-access to laundry room comes with an optional master’s retreat and optional covered balcony overlooking the backyard.

“One of our favorite standard features at Parkside is the direct-access door from the master closet to the upstairs laundry room,” said Eric Tan, cofounder of Paragon Life Builders. “Homeowners would have to pay extra for this type of convenience option with other builders. At Parkside, this and many other incredible upgrades, are included.”

The largest floor plan at Parkside is the Paseo residence. This home also highlights a striking entrance into the 2,761-square-foot space with a sought-after downstairs bedroom with separate, full bath.

The lower level also features a large great room, dining area, upgraded gourmet kitchen with oversized island and nook. The second floor of this home includes a large loft, two secondary bedrooms, full bath and a gorgeous master suite with an optional covered balcony. The master bath includes quartz countertops with undermount sinks and Moen chrome faucets, a walk-in shower with separate soaking tub and a substantial walk-in closet with convenience door to the laundry room.

Every quality home at Parkside features paver driveways, 9-foot ceilings upstairs and downstairs, 5-inch base molding, and USB outlets in the kitchen and master bedroom.

For more information on these homes, or any of Paragon Life Builders new home communities, call 702-767-0727 or visit www.paragonparkside.com.

Paragon Life Builders is a private homebuilder in Southern Nevada lead by its founders, Mo Seebeck and Eric Tan. After many years within the corporate homebuilding machine, Seebeck and Tan decided to start their own company under the guiding philosophy of bringing the personal touch and skillful workmanship back to building homes. Paragon Life builds single-family homes, custom homes, and lofts.