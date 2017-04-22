Professional buys into lifestyle, location and amenities at The Ogden

Seattle native and arts, film and history buff Marcus Rodland has lived all around the country, including Las Vegas, Chicago, New Jersey and the Bay Area.

“I was employed by one of the biggest beer distributors in Las Vegas for more than a decade before I returned home to Seattle, only to learn three short months later that I left my heart in Vegas,” Rodland said. “I returned to the Entertainment Capital of the World in 2015 and haven’t looked back.”

Rodland, a self-professed fan of condominium living because of its maintenance-free lifestyle, wasn’t expecting The Ogden to meet all his needs.

“After checking out a few floor plans and The Ogden’s stunning city and mountain views, I was instantly sold. I purchased my two-bedroom residence and moved in on Halloween 2015.”

Rodland loves the walkability and direct access to more than 150 downtown eateries and the property’s proximity to some of the city’s most memorable art galleries and museums.

“There is never a shortage of activity in Downtown Las Vegas, and I never tire of some of its most iconic attractions, including the Fremont Street Experience, El Cortez Hotel &Casino and The Mob Museum, just to name a few. I enjoy the Las Vegas 51s baseball games at Cashman Center, and when I have an itch to do some shopping, the Las Vegas Premium Outlets is a short drive from home. And let’s not forget First Fridays, which always guarantee a fun time in the company of great people who embrace the arts and foodie scene as much as I do,” Rodland said.

Rodland is a regular participant in The Ogden’s resident activities, sharing how much the events have helped him to get better acquainted with his neighbors and discover some of downtown’s hidden gems. Favorite activities include regular bingo nights and a recent gathering at Evel Pie for pizza-making and sampling.

“My friends look forward to visiting me for two reasons: the opportunity to come to Las Vegas and the opportunity to stay with me plus enjoy all The Ogden has to offer. It feels amazing to call The Ogden home, and I can’t wait to see how downtown Las Vegas continues to evolve. I wish I had discovered The Ogden sooner, but better late than never,” Rodland said.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to thoughtfully refresh the lobby with high-end design treatments, creating an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; adding new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances; and enhanced amenities, such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and refreshed rooftop pool.

Right outside the front door of The Ogden are more than 150 restaurants, many of them among the city’s most popular eateries, bars, attractions and an energy that continues to build with ongoing redevelopment downtown.

Homes at The Ogden range from a one-bedroom, 815-square-foot residence with prices starting in the mid-$200,000s, to a three-bedroom-plus-den, 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $600,000s.

The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces, which can serve as a home office, den or yoga room; extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests; and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light — all sought-after design features by millennials, professionals, empty-nesters and retirees.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. N., call 702.478.4700 or go online to Ogdenlv.com.