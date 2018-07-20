Professional couple finds urban lifestyle at Juhl

John Timlin and Erin Buckner are seasoned professionals who oversee operations and compliance for multiple businesses, including cannabis, so when it became legal in Nevada, they moved to Las Vegas to seize the region’s many potential opportunities. While valley residents for about five years, the couple has been renting an apartment in the northwest. A few months ago, they decided it was time to plant roots and with rising interest rates, they knew there was no better time to become homeowners.

John Timlin and Erin Buckner became first-time homeowners when they discovered Juhl and fell in love with its floor plans, location and amenities. (Mona Shield Payne Juhl)

John Timlin and Erin Buckner are seasoned professionals who oversee operations and compliance for multiple businesses, including cannabis, so when it became legal in Nevada, they moved to Las Vegas to seize the region’s many potential opportunities. While valley residents for about five years, the couple has been renting an apartment in the northwest. A few months ago, they decided it was time to plant roots and with rising interest rates, they knew there was no better time to become homeowners.

“John is from New York, so the urban lifestyle and walkability to retail shops, dining and entertainment was something he longed for again, which pointed the couple straight to high-rise living as the best option,” Buckner said. “What we weren’t prepared for was the steep cost of high-rise residences we found on the Strip and the struggle to get financing for first-time buyers like ourselves. Thanks to a little luck and a few close friends who live in the building, we landed at Juhl. Here, we are able to get great financing, but best of all, Juhl’s floor plans, amenities and downtown location far exceeded our expectations. We fell in love and as soon as the floor plan we wanted became available, we immediately put in an offer.”

Timlin and Buckner admitted they were expecting the financing process to create hurdles and cause delays, but to their surprise, Juhl’s team and partners, The Federal Savings Bank, made the entire experience seamless and enjoyable.

“We purchased a one-bedroom corner residence that offers views of the Strip, as well as the iconic downtown Las Vegas area, so we have the best of both worlds. And Juhl could not be more perfectly located. It’s close enough we have direct access to downtown’s eateries, art galleries and bars, but still far enough that we don’t have to hear all action when we want some peace and quiet,” Buckner said.

The couple said many of their clients live and work in downtown, so living at Juhl has significantly reduced their work commute.

“We also have lots of friends who visit us often, so we are frequent users of Juhl’s luxury amenities like its resort-style pool. I wake up every morning and feel like I’m in a luxury hotel. I joke and say I don’t want to wake up one day and be kicked out because our new lifestyle here has truly been so dreamlike. I have to pinch myself as a reminder it’s real,” Buckner said.

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans that are one-of-a-kind, with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Recently refreshed, Juhl boasts an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, lobby and co-op working spaces that cater to its professional residents. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

Other amenities include 24-hour security; Wi-Fi in common areas; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station; co-op working space that caters to professional residents; and full-service concierge.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl sales center is at 353 E. Bonneville Ave. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.