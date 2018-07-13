Professional finds new start at One Las Vegas

Jon Schierling works for a large specialized rental equipment company that requires him to travel frequently nationwide, and when he decided it was time for a fresh start, he turned to Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World. Born and raised in Northern California and a former resident of Reno, Schierling’s list of needs was logical: warmer weather, affordable cost of living, proximity to freeways and the airport and minimal home maintenance.

When Jon Schierling began looking for a new city to call home, he decided Las Vegas offered him everything he needed and more, especially when he discovered One Las Vegas. (Mona Shield Payne One Las Vegas)

One Las Vegas, a twin-tower, high-rise condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard has a pool area. (ONE LAS VEGAS)

“I travel a lot for work, so it’s critical to have quick access to the freeway to get to the airport in no time,” Schierling said. “I narrowed my search to high-rises and homes near a golf course because I knew they would offer the enhanced quality of life and low upkeep I desired, especially after living in a single-family home. After visiting several communities, I discovered One Las Vegas, and it immediately felt like home. “

Schierling said driving down One Las Vegas’ palm tree-lined entrance was like a breath of fresh air, reminiscent of a luxury resort. Compared with the other high-rise communities he visited, One Las Vegas’ pricing was competitive, and the location was ideal. It is not on the Strip where it can be overly congested with people and traffic, but it still had a Las Vegas Boulevard address.

“I was blown away by my first impression of the community. The team at One Las Vegas was so helpful with the buying process and assisted me every step of the way as I chose new flooring, paint and upgraded cabinets. And, I can’t say enough great things about the expansive view from my balcony; it’s nearly a 180-degree view, which features the best of two worlds: city lights and the majestic mountains that rim the valley.”

“Because I’m out of town so often for business, it’s assuring to have the lock-and-leave lifestyle of a condominium community. I’ve had a lot of furniture delivered to my home since I moved in a couple months ago, and I know I can trust concierge to handle these deliveries while I’m gone.”

McCarran International Airport is a major hub for the Southwest, which was a huge selling point for Schierling, who is thrilled that it takes less than 10 minutes to get to the airport from home.

“I did a lot of research before honing in on Las Vegas as my next home, so I’m acutely aware of rising home values and interest rates. And with exciting developments like the NFL Raiders soon to call the city home, it’s no wonder there’s a spike in interest from potential homebuyers and investors nationwide. I’m glad I bought when I did because interest rates have continued to inch up. It’s definitely the right time to buy,” Schierling said.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,252 square feet to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip. Two-bedroom homes are priced from the low $300,000s and three-bedroom homes from the low $400,000s. The penthouse, offering 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million.

One Las Vegas has received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible first-time home buyers and is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval.

One Las Vegas also offers buyers Veteran Affairs-guaranteed mortgages with traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport. It is close to T-Mobile Arena and the NFL Raiders stadium, which is under construction. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options.

For more information, call 702-405-9020; visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; or go online at www.theonelv.com. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.