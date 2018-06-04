Program gives up to $20,000 to homebuyers

Southern Nevada homebuyers in eligible zip codes can now take advantage of a down payment assistance program that provides a forgivable loan of 10 percent of the purchase price, up to $20,000 toward the purchase of a home. The Hope Brings You Home program is available to homebuyers in areas that are still considered distressed from the housing crisis.

Southern Nevada homebuyers in eligible zip codes can now take advantage of a down payment assistance program that provides a forgivable loan of 10 percent of the purchase price, up to $20,000 toward the purchase of a home. The Hope Brings You Home program is available to homebuyers in areas that are still considered distressed from the housing crisis.

The first-come, first-served program will be offered until its $36 million allocation has been distributed. A minimum of 1,800 qualified homebuyers will receive down payment and closing cost assistance. Once approved, the financial assistance comes in the form of a second mortgage with a zero percent interest rate and no monthly payments for a three-year term. The loan is forgiven at the end of the three-year term.

“In 2011, our state led the nation in foreclosures and the Nevada Housing Division has worked diligently to help homeowners in our state,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said. “I am incredibly pleased that the division has partnered with the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corp. and the U.S. Department of Treasury to offer the Hope Brings You Home program to homebuyers in certain, still distressed, Southern Nevada areas. I encourage potential homebuyers in Southern Nevada to reach out to NAHAC for more information.”

To qualify for the program, a homebuyer must purchase the home to occupy as their primary residence, complete a required homebuyer education course, and meet certain income, debt and credit score requirements.

Other Hope Brings You Home program eligibility requirements include:

■ Eligible property zip codes: 89011, 89030, 89031, 89032, 89048, 89060, 89081, 89101, 89102, 89103, 89104, 89106, 89107, 89108, 89109, 89110, 89115, 89118, 89119, 89120, 89121, 89122, 89128, 89142, 89146, 89156, 89169.

■ Buyer must purchase the home to occupy as the primary residence.

■ Borrower income under $98,500.

■ Minimum credit score of 660 for Federal Housing Administration loans, 640 for all other loan types.

■ Eligible loan types: FHA, Veteran Affairs, U.S. Department of Agriculture or conventional.

■ Debt ratio of 45 percent for government insured loans, 50 percent for conventional.

■ Existing properties only.

■ Single-family, condos, town homes and manufactured homes qualify.

■ Borrowers must take an approved homebuyer education course.

■ Home purchase price under $400,000.

■ You may be required to repay the loan if you sell, refinance or move out of the home before the end of the three-year term.

The Nevada Housing Division (NHD) and Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corp. (NAHAC) are working together to offer the Hope Brings You Home program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Hardest Hit Fund Program. The Hope Brings You Home program is meant to stabilize and revitalize neighborhoods that were hardest hit during the recession. The Housing Division offers a down payment assistance program that has helped more than 15,000 Nevadans achieve homeownership since 2015. By partnering with an experienced provider like NHD, NAHAC can utilize an existing lender network and infrastructure to ensure this program benefits as many potential homebuyers as possible.

Information about the Hope Brings You Home down payment assistance program is available at nahac.org.

The Nevada Housing Division, a division of the Department of Business and Industry, was created by the Nevada Legislature in 1975. Its mission is to provide affordable housing opportunities for Nevada residents. We connect Nevadans with homes by providing financing to developers to build affordable apartment homes, by providing innovative mortgage solutions and down payment assistance programs and by making homes more energy efficient, thereby lowering utility expenses. To learn more, visit www.housing.nv.gov.