Program helps with new-home contingency purchases

Spring has sprung and the summer is just around the corner, leading to what is typically the hottest months of the year in not only the Las Vegas Valley’s temperature but also in real estate sales. Construction of new homes is ongoing, with signs sprouting up on street corners that lead to model homes.

Current homeowners who want to purchase a brand-new home at this time of year — before the prices increase too much — often face the challenge of needing to sell their current home first before buying a brand-new one. Doubts of “how” to do this sometimes ensue.

The Nevada Builder Trade In Program, operated in Southern Nevada by Robin Smith and Robert Smith of the Smith Team at Keller Williams Las Vegas, focuses on this need by helping homeowners purchase a newly constructed home on the contingent sale of their current residence.

“We’ve helped hundreds of Southern Nevadans buy a brand-new home on contingency by following the Nevada Builder Trade In Program’s strategic approach of preparing your home for sale to get top-dollar, extensive marketing to sell it, and at the same time working with the builder to try to align the closing of the sale and getting the keys to your brand-new home as close as possible,” Robin Smith said.

The Smiths’ real estate expertise of more than 29 years is especially valuable to homeowners looking to buy a new home on contingency this spring and summer as homebuying and construction activity heat up as well as sales prices.

“We’ve seen an increase in resale home prices this spring in Southern Nevada, which means an opportunity to sell your home for a higher price and that leads to possibly being able to spend more on your new home. At the same time, sales prices of brand-new homes have also been going up, compared to a year ago, so it can become a challenge to purchase a new home as home prices fluctuate,” Robin Smith said.

“Because of these factors, it’s extremely important to work with a program like the Nevada Builder Trade In Program and an experienced Realtor who can help you understand these factors. We can help you negotiate a purchase price with the builder before you place your home for sale, and then competitively price your home for sale based on today’s market and demand so you don’t leave any money on the table.”

The Nevada Builder Trade In Program works with more than 50 Southern Nevada neighborhoods being constructed by builder-partners Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb. Some neighborhoods sell standing inventory homes on contingency, as well homes in different phases of construction.

The first step to participating in the program is to meet with the Smith Team to receive a complimentary market analysis or projected sales price of the home to be sold based on its features, condition and recent sales of nearby comparable homes. During the initial meeting, the Smith Team also offers suggestions on repairs and minor updates the homeowner can do to potentially increase the sales price.

With this information, the homeowner can then decide how much they can spend on a brand-new home and decide if purchasing a brand-new home makes financial sense.

For those who select the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, the Smith Team then lists, markets and sells the home at a reduced commission while offering the buyers’ agent the standard 3 percent commission. Additionally, the Smith Team will help arrange for moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

Homeowners interested in the program can gain additional information by contacting the Smith Team at 702-460-5080, visiting www.ISellLasVegas.com or inquiring at a builder-partner neighborhood.

Those interested in purchasing a home on contingency at a non-builder-partner neighborhood and receive benefits similar to the Nevada Builder Trade InProgram should contact the Smith Team before beginning their home search.