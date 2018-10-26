Promenade at Juhl features retail, dining

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, is known for its unique and flexible floor plans enhanced by an industrial chic design aesthetic that is a signature of the community. But another strong selling point for Juhl homebuyers is The Promenade, more than 20,000 square feet of specially curated retail space on the community’s ground level, giving residents easy access to dining, neighborhood services and retail.

The Promenade at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, offers specially curated retail and dining space on the community’s ground level. (Juhl)

Soon to join The Promenade lineup is FreeStyle CrossFit, which will serve as the only around-the-clock group fitness gym in the valley. This unique fitness facility that offers various popular workout options will further enhance Juhl’s urban lifestyle. According to owner Richie Contartesi, Juhl is the perfect location for what will be the only FreeStyle CrossFit in Las Vegas.

“We chose Juhl because the ambiance, location and luxury feel align perfectly with our brand,” Contartesi said. “Many people, regardless of their fitness level or experience with group activities, are often intimidated by the term ‘CrossFit,’ but at FreeStyle CrossFit, we aim to break through that fear because we are so much more than just a group class center. Our No. 1 goal is for our members to just have fun. And because we live in a city that never sleeps, we feel strongly about offering our facility to members 24 hours a day.”

FreeStyle CrossFit will soon open a temporary location within the community and celebrate its official grand opening in early 2019. The gym will offer other classes, including boot camp and yoga. Members will not only learn skilled movements to improve their overall body composition in an uplifting environment, but staff and instructors will encourage them to follow good nutrition and lifestyle habits. For more information on FreeStyle CrossFit and the different monthly membership plans, visit freestylecrossfit.com.

“It’s been nearly two years since we introduced The Promenade and we couldn’t be happier with the diversity of businesses available to our residents at their fingertips,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased a collection of high-rise communities in Las Vegas as DK Las Vegas in 2013. “The Promenade is an urban destination that complements the neighborhood’s existing retail offerings, and many of the owners who operate a space here actually live at Juhl, evidence that the live-work lifestyle is alive and well at Juhl. The addition of FreeStyle CrossFit will attract those who lead active and healthy lifestyles, and we are pumped to welcome them to our Juhl family!”

Juhl residents not only benefit from being able to shop, eat and exercise without ever leaving the building, but the community’s location connects them to neighboring downtown districts, including the Arts District, which significantly inspired the Juhl’s development and design. Current offerings at The Promenade include: Greens & Proteins, a modern, family-friendly café with a healthy twist; Le Pho, a popular Vietnamese kitchen; Classic Jewel, a cocktail lounge featuring a relaxed Vegas glamour vibe; The Audio/Video Boutique & Downtown Décor, specializing in home theater retail and design; Get a Haircut, a classic rock-themed barber shop; and Art-is-Zen, offering architecture and design consulting.

Downtown Décor is operating a special pop-up boutique Fridays through Sundays in an additional space to showcase its new offerings.