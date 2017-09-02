Providence to host Ice Cream Sunday

Invite family, friends and neighbors to the annual Sunny 106.5 Ice Cream Sunday to enjoy a day of free frozen treats and outdoor family-friendly and park activities. The free event will be held Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Huckleberry Park in the Providence Master Planned Community.

The annual Sunny 106.5 Ice Cream Sunday includes ice cream-eating contests and other family-friendly activities. The event will be held at Providence’s Huckleberry Park on Sept. 17. (Providence)

The Sunny 106.5 Ice Cream Sunday will feature a petting zoo, family-friendly activities and free ice cream at Sept. 17 at Providence’s Huckleberry Park. (Providence)

A family cools off with free frozen treats from Meadow Gold at a previous Sunny 106.5 Ice Cream Sunday. This year's event will be held on Sept. 17 at the Providence Master Planned Community. (Providence)

Festivities include free ice cream provided by Meadow Gold, ice cream-eating contests, kids entertainment, face-painting, inflatable obstacle course and play yard, petting zoo and booths. Food trucks will be onsite with various items to purchase.

Park amenities also are available to enjoy. Huckleberry Park, named after the classic Mark Twain character Huckleberry Finn, has large and small dog parks, a multiuse events field, full-court basketball, an outdoor stage area, swings, a picnic area and shade ramada and other spaces designated for future amenities.

Well-behaved leashed pets are welcome at the event.

Before and after Ice Cream Sunday, attendees are invited to tour the community developed by Focus Property Group.

Providence has been among the country’s fastest-selling master-planned communities. Its spirit is rooted in the traditions of small-town America with neighborhoods bringing people together.

Wide, tree-lined boulevards frame the 1,200-acre community, which features top builders including KB Homes, Richmond American Homes and Summit Homes and offers a variety of floor plans and amenity options. The master plan features the Promenade Park, Huckleberry Park and Knickerbocker Park, the latter with views of the entire Las Vegas Valley and miles of trail systems.

Providence’s Master Homeowners Association hosts a variety of cultural, social and educational events for residents.

The community also partners with several great nonprofit organizations and other groups to host free family-friendly community events, including an Earth Day event in April and Ice Cream Sunday.

The Sunny 106.5 Ice Cream Sunday is being presented by Sunny 106.5, Meadow Gold, Providence Master Planned Community and Providence Master Homeowners Association.

Huckleberry Park is at 10325 Farm Road, just off the I-215 North Beltway and Hualapai Way in northwest Las Vegas.

Providence is minutes from shopping, dining, schools, recreational areas and I-215 and U.S. Highway 95 access, and it is close to Nellis and Creech Air Force bases.

For information, visit www.providencelv.com or call 702-433-5084.